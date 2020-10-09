OnePlus 8T leak just revealed all-new design — but there’s bad news

A new set of OnePlus 8T leaks have shown off two of the phone's color options and its headlining specs.

The "Lunar Silver" color option, shown in a recent tweet from Ishan Agarwal we haven't seen before. Meanwhile, promo images from Chinese retailer JD.com (via Slashleaks) show that while the display and battery are getting improved, the 8T may be standing still when it comes to its chipset.

OnePlus has already shown off the Aquamarine Green 8T in a recent forum post. There could be more colors available too, since OnePlus restricts certain colors to certain markets, like the OnePlus 8 Pro 's Ultramarine Blue, which was for U.S. customers only.

Exclusive: OnePlus 8T 5G Official Render in Lunar Silver & Aquamarine Colour Option!I must say, it looks different but not bad. I akind of like the design, it's growing on me. The Lunar Silver seems matte while Green is glossy. Which one do you like better? #OnePlus8T #OnePlus pic.twitter.com/GTS8WDp4m4October 9, 2020

As mentioned in the official teaser, the Aquamarine Green color is glossy, unlike the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, which uses matte textured glass on their backs. Agarwal believes the silver option is still matte, however, giving some extra differentiation between the two colors.

No Snapdragon 865 Plus?

The retail listing for the 8T found on JD.com has revealed some more renders of the phone, plus some interesting specs details that contradict previous rumors.

(Image credit: Slashleaks)

The Chinese text mentions the 120Hz display and 65W fast charging that OnePlus is introducing, but also the presence of a Snapdragon 865 chipset. That doesn't match with what we've heard before from a big Android Central leak.

We had been expecting a Snapdragon 865 Plus in the 8T, since OnePlus has usually used the 'Plus' version of the latest Snapdragon 8-series chip in its 'T' edition phones. However since licensing for chipsets differs between countries, it's possible that the U.S. and U.K. versions will still have Snapdragon 865 Plus chips while the Chinese version doesn't.

(Image credit: Slashleaks)

Another image from this leak gives the 8T's weight as 188g, and its 8.4mm depth. These had been previously revealed by Onleaks, and show that the new device's size is between the original 8 and 8 Pro, in terms of both dimensions and mass.

One noticeable addition is the new rectangular quad rear camera array, which looks set to include the cameras the OnePlus 8 Pro has but in a design that's similar to the rear camera module of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

(Image credit: Slashleaks)

OnePlus' launch event for the 8T takes place on October 14, so it's not going to be too long a wait to see which leaks are true and which aren't. We could also see a new pair of earbuds from the company in the form of the OnePlus Buds Z, joining the OnePlus Buds that appeared alongside the OnePlus Nord earlier this year.