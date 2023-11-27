OnePlus 12’s design has been revealed — and it looks a lot like OnePlus 11

If you were wondering what the OnePlus 12 will look like, ahead of its Chinese debut next week, wonder no more. OnePlus has given us our first official glimpse at the phone. And if you were a big fan of how the OnePlus 11 looked, then you’re going to be pretty happy with how its successor’s design is shaping up.

The design is more or less identical to the OnePlus 11, though the OnePlus 12 is slated to come with a bunch of tweaks and improvements. Those changes include a new textured back, plus the return of the Alert Slider — which has moved to the left side of the phone and features an integrated antenna.

According to OnePlus this is to help “deliver an enhanced antenna performance for gaming” — improving signal by 3dB and reducing latency by 15%.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: OnePlus) (Image credit: OnePlus) (Image credit: OnePlus) (Image credit: OnePlus)

The Alert Slider allows users to switch between ring, vibrate and silent modes, and has been a popular feature among OnePlus users. It was originally pulled from the OnePlus 10T last year, allegedly to save internal space for other components. It wasn’t a popular move and now the company seems to be changing its tune. The OnePlus Open launched with an Alert Slider earlier this year, and now it seems to have been resurrected for the flagship non-folding devices as well.

The outward design of the camera seems to be unchanged, and will retain Hasselblad tuning once again. OnePlus claims that the camera will use Sony’s new 48MP LYT-808 camera, and will ship with a 3x telephoto periscope lens. Also coming along for the ride is a 2K OLED panel, with peak brightness of 2,600 nits, and Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

RAM is said to go up to a ridiculous 24GB, though we expect that will only be on certain models, with maximum storage of 1TB. Rumors claim that wireless charging will also be making a comeback, alongside an IR blaster and the debut of USB 3.2 data transfer speeds.

The OnePlus 12 is set to make its Chinese debut on December 5, ahead of an international launch sometime in January. While we currently don’t know an exact date for that international launch, the company has confirmed (via Engadget) that this will be announced on December 15.