OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R revealed — here's how much they cost

The OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R just got officially announced, with OnePlus finally telling us how much these phones cost. And the good news is they're cheaper than you might have expected.

OnePlus 12

The standard OnePlus 12 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will sell for $799/£849, with a 16GB/512GB version also on offer for $899/£999. These go on sale from February 6th.

(Image credit: Future)

At these prices, OnePlus matches or undercuts both the Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro, and also the Google Pixel 8 Pro. And you get far more memory for your money as well, making the OnePlus 12 a likely great value option among this year's flagship phone crop.

Besides the tempting price, the OnePlus 12 also boasts the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and a 5,400 mAh battery capable of 100W wired (80W in the U.S.) and 50W wireless charging. Photos are provided by a revised Hasselblad-tuned camera system, including a new 64MP 3x telephoto camera and 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide and 32MP selfie sensors alongside it.

On top of all of that, OnePlus also claims the 12's 6.8-inch 2K display is capable of a crazy-sounding 4,500 nits of brightness. Although it remains to be seen if we can replicate this result in our lab tests, it sounds like this could be the brightest phone we've tested so far.

OnePlus 12R

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 12R, the first R-edition OnePlus phone to launch in the U.S. and U.K., costs $599/£649 for its single 16GB RAM/256GB storage version. It goes up for sale from February 13, a little later than the regular OnePlus 12.

(Image credit: Future)

This is an uncommon price for premium phones, but that could be a good thing. OnePlus's choice to offer the 12R at the same price as the Galaxy S23 FE or a box-fresh iPhone 13, and cheaper than the Pixel 8, could tempt users looking to get most of the flagship phone experience without paying the full cost.

The OnePlus 12R uses an older but still potent Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and a chunky 5,500 mAh battery, charged by the same 100W/80W wired charging standard as the OnePlus 12. Its cameras consist of a 50MP, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro and 16MP selfie combination, but there's no Hasselblad branding like the OnePlus 12.

OnePlus also gave the 12R its Aqua Touch display feature (also found on the OnePlus 12) that should make using the phone even when it's wet or raining out much easier. And it's still got the classic OnePlus alert slider, a feature important to the company's fans and one we still think is a worthwhile inclusion on modern smartphones.

Also freshly announced are the OnePlus Buds 3, which cost $99/£99. A fair bit cheaper than even standard AirPods 3, these buds offer active noise cancellation and sliding volume control gestures like the much more expensive AirPods Pro 2. Good if you need some earbuds to go with your new OnePlus handset.

If you want to learn more, you can check our OnePlus 12 review and our OnePlus 12R hands-on for up-to-date information and analysis of these two new phones.