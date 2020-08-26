Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 is coming — here's the proof

Computer hardware maker MSI has registered a load of graphics cards built around Nvidia’s Ampere GPU architecture, which suggests it has a lot of next-generation GeForce cards in the works. And one of them could be the GeForce RTX 3090.

Our sister site PC Gamer reports that MSI registered what appears to be 29 Ampere-based graphics cards with the Eurasian Economic Commission. And a trio of GPU models were listed, hinting at the GeForce cards we can expect Nvidia to reveal on September 1.

PC Gamer noted that the model numbers — 602-V388, 602-V389, and 602-V390 versions — can be matched to MSI’s previous model number convention for its GeForce RTX 20-series. It posited that the V388 model corresponds to the GeForce RTX 3090, V389 to the GeForce RTX 3080, and V390 to the RTX 3070.

Given there were multiple variants of each of those model numbers, we can expect there to be a good amount of configurations for the next wave of GeForce graphics cards. These will probably have variations in video memory configurations as well as clock speeds and cooling systems, all at different price points.

While MSI’s registration of all these graphics cards gives us an idea of the naming conversion that Nvidia will use, there was no mention of specs.

From the leaks so far, we’re expecting the GeForce RTX 3090 to come with 20GB of VRAM, and deliver a bandwidth of 1TB/s thanks to a 384-bit memory interface. Meanwhile, the RTX 3080 is tipped to come with 10GB of video memory and sport a memory clock speed of 4,750MHz, which will deliver a memory speed of 19Gbps and a bandwidth of 760GB/s.

Both GPUs are likely to be very powerful, though they could come with hefty price tags thanks to all the VRAM. As such, the “Nvidia-killer” AMD Big Navi rival graphics card could challenge them if it can deliver impressive performance at a cheaper price.

With Nvidia poised to reveal the new GeForce GPU range next week, we don't have long to wait before we see what it’s been working on it the two years since the reveal of the Turing-based GeForce RTX 20-series.