Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 revealed: Release date, price, specs and pre-order

After months and months of anticipation, the next-generation Nvidia Ampere graphics cards are here. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 leads a brand-new lineup of powerful GPUs, which promise serious performance gains and improvements on key features such as ray tracing.

Dubbed as the "biggest generational leap" in Nvidia's history, the RTX 3080 is shaping up to be the ultimate graphics card for serious PC gamers. We'll also be getting an RTX 3070 with high-end graphics at a more affordable price, as well as a beastly RTX 3090 card that promises to deliver 8K gaming complete with ray tracing.

Here's everything you need to know about the Nvidia RTX 3080 and the rest of Nvidia's RTX 30-series, including their price, release date and specs.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 will launch on Sept. 17. If you're holding out for the RTX 3090, you can pick one up starting Sept. 24.

Nvidia says the more affordable RTX 3070 will be available in October, though we don't have a date just yet.

Nvidia RTX 3080 price and pre-orders

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 starts at $699. The higher-end RTX 3090 will start at $1,499, while the RTX 2070 will cost $499.

You can sign up to be notified about pre-orders on all the new cards right on Nvidia's website.

Nvidia RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 specs

Nvidia RTX 3090 Nvidia RTX 3080 Nvidia RTX 3070 Starting Price $1,499 $699 $499 Nvidia CUDA Cores 10,496 8,704 5,888 Boost Clock (GHz) 1.70 1.71 1.73 Standard Memory Config 24GB GDDR6X 10GB GDDR6X 8GB GDDR6 Memory Interface Width 384-bit 320-bit 256-bit Maximum Resolution 7680x4320 7680x4320 7680x4320 Ports HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4a (3x) HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4a (3x) HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4a (3x)

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 packs 30 shader-teraflops (TFLOPS), 58 ray-tracing TFLops and 239 Tensor-TFLOPS. You'll also get 10GB of G6X graphics RAM, which Nvidia says is the fastest you'll find in a GPU.

If that all sounds like a second language to you, know that the RTX 3080 promises to deliver twice the performance as the RTX 2080. And if you're upgrading from an older card such as the RTX 980 Ti, you can look forward to performance gains as high as five times as what your current card is outputting. The RTX 3080 looks to offer consistent 4K gaming at 60 frames per second, similar to the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles.

(Image credit: Nvidia )

The RTX 3080 features what Nvidia calls the "world's fastest graphics memory," with GDDR6X VRAM that can perform at a whopping 760GB per second. There's also new dedicated ray tracing hardware for even more immersive lighting and shadows in your favorite PC games.

The RTX 3080 also introduces a new thermal-optimized design that promises 55% more airflow, 30% more efficiency, and the ability to be up to three times quieter during heating gaming sessions.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

While the RTX 3080 has some exciting specs, the RTX 3090 is where things really get interesting. This $1,499 beast of GPU promises to deliver 8K gaming complete with smooth ray tracing, making it something that true enthusiasts with cash to burn will likely opt for. It's also physically massive, and makes us wonder if it'll fit in most modern PC cases.