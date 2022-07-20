Nintendo shutting down 3Ds and Wii U eShops — here’s when

While it has been rumored for a while , Nintendo has now officially confirmed that the 3DS and Wii U eShops will be closing shop permanently. Previously, the window for a potential closure was “late March” 2023, but Nintendo (opens in new tab) confirmed in a blog post yesterday that the online stores will close on March 27, 2023.

Unfortunately for fans of the Nintendo 3DS and the Nintendo Wii U, there is even more bad news. Gamers will not be allowed to use a Nintendo eShop gift card to add funds to an account associated with a Wii U or Nintendo 3DS as of August 29. Luckily, we learned the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U eShops are shutting down back in February, so hopefully, you've had time to plan appropriately.

Nintendo eShops closing: How does this impact gamers?

Gamers have already been preparing for the death of the 3DS and the Wii U for some time. We originally reported on this story back in February, and since then Nintendo has already removed the ability to add funds to a 3DS or Wii U eShop account via credit card.

This means that currently the only way to add funds to an eShop account for a 3DS or Wii U is via gift card, though as previously stated that will cease to be supported on August 29. After that point, you will either need to use your existing eShop balance or redeem download codes to digitally purchase games.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

There are a couple of silver linings to this news. First, Nintendo has said that users can redownload purchased 3DS and Wii U games and associated DLC, receive software updates for those games and play them online even after the eShops close on March 27. Nintendo has stated that it has no intention to change this stance anytime soon.

Another silver lining is that Nintendo Switch users do not need to burn through their eShop balance just for the sake of using it. Once the 3DS and Wii U eShops close, your eShop balance will be usable on the Nintendo Switch eShop. If you have been thinking about upgrading, make sure to look at the best Nintendo Switch deals before purchasing.

Nintendo eShops closing: What games should I get?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

If you are panicking about which games to buy don’t worry, we did plenty of research for you. We found 12 3DS games to buy before Nintendo shuts down the eShop , and yes, there’s plenty of The Legend of Zelda on that list. We also found 10 Wii U games to buy before Nintendo shuts down the eShop , so make sure to take a look before the eShops close for good.

Finally, there was one last wrinkle in Nintendo’s announcement. For fans of Fire Emblem Fates on the 3DS, you will need to make sure you buy all the content you need one more prior to the eShop closure. Fire Emblem Fates sales will officially cease on February 28, 2023.