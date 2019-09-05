Nintendo Direct Sept. 2019 Recap: All the Big Announcements

The September 2019 Nintendo Direct is in the books, and it was a doozy. We learned about big AAA games coming to Switch, a surprise fighting game star coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and got a deeper dive on some of the most exciting games hitting Switch in 2019 and beyond.

Missed the Direct? Here are the big highlights.

Overwatch is coming to Switch

(Image credit: Blizzard)

After weeks of leaks and speculation, it's official: Overwatch is coming to Nintendo Switch. This portable version of Blizzard's popular online multiplayer shooter will feature all of the same content and updates as other versions of the game, and will arrive on Oct. 15 for $40 with special skins and a 3-month Nintendo Switch Online pass so you can start fragging right away.

SNES games are coming to Switch Online

(Image credit: Nintendo)

In another long-expected announcement, Super Nintendo games are finally coming to Switch -- as long as you have a Nintendo Switch Online membership. The SNES Switch collection, which launches on Sept. 5, will include classics such as Super Mario World, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Super Metroid and F-Zero, complete with online multiplayer functionality and a rewind feature. Nintendo will also offer a special $29.99 wireless version of the classic SNES controller (available exclusively for Switch Online members) for those who want the full retro experience.

Terry Bogard joins Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Just when you thought Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's roster couldn't get any crazier, Fatal Fury star and old-school fighting game icon Terry Bogard is joining the roster in November 2019 as part of the fourth Challenger Pack. You'll be able to buy him for $5.99, or get him and all the DLC fighters as part of the $24.99 Fighters Pass. Speaking of Smash characters, N64 icons Banjo & Kazooie officially enter the fight today.

Xenoblade Chronicles and Tokyo Mirage Sessions

2012 Wii classic Xenoblade Chronicles is finally getting remastered for the Switch, which should please fans who just jumped in with 2017's Xenoblade Chronicles 2. Look for it in 2020.

Speaking of RPG ports, Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore, the wacky mashup of all things Fire Emblem and Persona that debuted on Wii U, is hitting Switch on Jan. 17.

Indies and ports galore

(Image credit: 3909 LLC)

It wouldn't be a Nintendo Direct without a ton of announcements about new indie games and AAA ports.

On the indie front, you can look forward to murder mystery Return of the Obra Dinn, multiplayer shooter Rogue Company and monster-hunting adventure Dauntless all coming to Switch. Cult classic Deadly Premonition is getting a sequel in the form of Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise, and you can pick up the original title right now.

Those feeling nostalgic can expect ports of Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast (Sept. 24), Doom 64 (Nov. 22), Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection (Dec. 6) and Devil May Cry 2 (Sept. 19).

This Nintendo Direct also gave us a deeper look at the character customization options for Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield, as well as a big update for Tetris 99 that includes a hardcore Invictus mode was well as a local multiplayer option. If you own a Switch, the rest of 2019 is looking pretty darn good.