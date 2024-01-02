New on Peacock in January 2024 — all the movies and shows to watch

Peacock is kicking off the new year with an abundance of incredible TV shows and movies for you to stream. For fans of the 2012 film Ted, you'll love the prequel series coming out in January. Seth MacFarlane returns as the voice of the animated teddy bear. However, he'll be the only one you recognize, as most of the film's original cast won't appear.

If you are itching for something new, you'll want to catch another Peacock original, In the Know. This animated adult comedy series features a stop-motion animated host named Lauren — voiced by Zach Woods, also one of the creators — who interviews real-world guests. The other co-creators who also make an appearance on the show are Mike Judge and J. Smith-Cameron, so we can expect some great things from this series.

Fans of America's Got Talent get the chance to stream episodes of the new show, America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, which pits fan favorites from around the world against each other. However, movie buffs will appreciate the plentiful amount of Peacock exclusive film selections. Thrillers such as The Lincoln Lawyer, Let Him Go, and Crank will become available. You can also catch a few fun comedies such as The Cookout or the action-based Kick-Ass. However, those aren't the only options for you this January. Below, you'll fine the entire list of what's new on Peacock in January 2024.

New on Peacock in January 2024: Top picks

America's Got Talent: Fantasy League

If you have been a long-time fan of America's Got Talent, you'll love the new spin-off series premiering in January 2024. Judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and even Mel B return to act as a mentor for their top AGT talent picks from previous seasons. Terry Crews also returns as the host of the series.

As the name implies, the competition is similar to a sports fantasy league. Each judge selects 10 "draft" picks from a list voted on by America. It includes contestants from around the world, ranging from aerialists to comedians to magicians to singers. What makes this show different is that the judges act as mentors, making them part of the competition as well. Adding to the intensity is that the golden buzzer gives them the chance to steal another contestant. Whether it's a judge or a contestant, this show will have you rooting for your favorite along the way. It airs live on NBC and then becomes available for streaming on Peacock the next day.

Premieres Jan. 2 on NBC

Streams next day on Peacock

Ted (2023)

Peacock is drawing in Ted fans with a new series. Best of all, you can binge the entire show in one sitting since every episode will become available at the same time. The prequel is set eight years after Ted came to life and achieved celebrity status. However, things have died down now, and 16-year-old John Bennett, played by Max Burkholder, is trying to navigate his life as a teen with Ted by his side.

Unfortunately, his favorite teddy bear isn't the greatest influence. Still, no matter what, Ted goes the extra mile to help his family and friends. It may not surprise you to learn that this prequel excludes most of the original cast members from the feature film, as is often the case with prequels. However, for those itching for the seamlessness of familiarity, you'll appreciate the fact that Seth MacFarlane returns as the voice of Ted.

Premieres Jan. 11 on Peacock

The Traitors season 2

If you loved the reality TV competition show Traitor, no need to wait much longer, as Peacock is dropping the first three episodes of the new season on January 12 and releasing a new episode every week after. Season two is filmed yet again in Andross Castle. It will likely follow a similar format to the first season, where the players vote off potential "Traitors" in hopes that the remaining "Faithfuls," as they are dubbed, share in the reward.

However, this time the entire cast consists of 21 reality TV celebrities, instead of including any non-celeb competitors. What hasn't changed is that Alan Cummings returns as the host. Of the cast members included, look for Michael Jordan's son Marcus, famous Big Brother contestants Dan Gheesling and Janelle Pierzina, and Survivor cast members, Sandra Diaz-Twine and Parvati Shallow, just to name a few.

Premieres Jan. 12 on Peacock

NFL Wild Card Game

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sports fans, mark your calendars. On Saturday, January 13, you'll have the chance to stream one of the NFL playoff games exclusively on Peacock. Dubbed as the NFL Wild Card Game, this game airs immediately after one that airs both on NBC and Peacock. These are in addition to the Sunday primetime game available on the streaming network as well.

This is the first-ever streaming exclusive game, making it a pretty special premier event. You'll have an entire weekend of games to enjoy, so plan to block out that time. Best of all, you'll be able to enjoy Sunday Night Football and Football Night in America on the streaming network. This is in addition to the Peacock Sunday Night Football Final postgame show. Who needs cable TV when you have such incredible content to football to watch on Peacock?

Airs Jan. 13 on Peacock

In the Know

(Image credit: Peacock)

For fans of adult animated shows, you'll love the new twist on the format with the upcoming series. Premiering January 25, In the Know is a stop-motion animated show that follows along the public radio show titled by the same name. This series comes from the minds of Mike Judge, the creator of Beavis and Butthead, and Zach Woods, the creator of Silicon Valley, so you can expect great things.

Both appear on the show, Zach Woods as the lead character Lauren Caspian, who interviews real-life guests. His entire staff – all puppets – help him with each show. Mike Judge voices an animated staff member named Sandy. You'll also want to listen out for other voices, including Charlie Bushnell as Chase, Caitlin Reilly plays Fabian, Carl Tart as Carl, and J-Smith Cameron as Barb. It's a unique blend of an animated adult comedy merging with an interview-centered radio show.

Premieres Jan. 25 on Peacock

Peacock originals

January 11: Ted, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*

January 12: The Traitors, Season 2, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)*

January 13: Peacock Exclusive NFL Wild Card Game*

January 25: In the Know, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Live sports and events

January 1–2: Premier League Match Week 20

January 2: Big Ten Men’s Basketball*

January 2: Big Ten Women’s Basketball*

January 2–6: FIS Austria* (Innsbruck 1/2-1/3, Villach 1/3-1/4, Bischofshofen 1/5-1/6)

January 4: Big Ten Men’s Basketball*

January 4–7: PGA Tour Sentry Tournament of Champions

January 5–6: Notre Dame Hockey vs. Wisconsin*

January 5–7: European Speed Skating Championships*

January 5–19: Dakar Rally

January 6: 2024 All-American Bowl

January 6: SuperMotocross World Champs – Anaheim, CA

January 7: Sunday Night Football – Week 18 (English and Spanish)

January 9: Big Ten Men’s Basketball*

January 10: Big Ten Women’s Basketball*

January 10–14: European Figure Skating Championships*

January 11–12: TYR Pro Swim Series – Knoxville, TN

January 11–14: DPWT Dubai Invitational

January 11–14: PGA Tour Sony Open in Hawaii

January 13: NFL Wild Card Playoff Game (English and Spanish)

January 13: Peacock Exclusive: NFL Wild Card Playoff Game (English and Spanish)*

January 13: SuperMotocross World Champs – San Francisco, CA*

January 13: USATF HBCU Showcase Sponsored by KPMG*

January 13–14: European Short Track Championships*

January 13–14: FIS Austria* (Zauchensee)

January 13–15: Premier League Match Week 21

January 13–20: Santos Tour Down Under*

January 14: NFL Wild Card Playoff Game (English and Spanish)

January 16: Big Ten Men’s Basketball*

January 16: Big Ten Women’s Basketball*

January 16–17: FIS Austria* (Flachau and Bad Gastein)

January 17: Big Ten Women’s Basketball*

January 18–20: PGA Tour Champions Mitsubishi

January 18–21: DPWT Hero Dubai Desert Classic

January 18–21: LPGA Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions

January 18–21: PGA Tour The American Express

January 19: 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame Ceremony*

January 19–20: Eastern Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships*

January 19–20: Notre Dame Hockey vs. Penn State*

January 19–20: Pacific Coast Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships*

January 19–21: FIS Austria* (Kitzbühel)

January 19–21: Four Continents Speed Skating Championships*

January 20: SuperMotocross World Champs – San Diego, CA*

January 20–21: IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge – Roar Before the 24*

January 20/21: NFL Divisional Playoff Game (English and Spanish)^

January 20–22: Premier League Match Week 23

January 21: Big Ten Women’s Basketball

January 21: Big Ten Women’s Basketball*

January 21: IMSA Qualifying – Daytona, FL*

January 23: Big Ten Men’s Basketball*

January 23–28: FIS Austria* (Schladming 1/23-1/24, Kulm 1/25-1/27, Simonhohe 1/27-1/28)

January 24–27: PGA Tour Farmers Insurance Open

January 25: Big Ten Women’s Basketball*

January 25–28: LPGA Drive On Championship

January 25–28: U.S. Figure Skating Championships

January 26: IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge – Daytona, FL

January 26–27: Midwestern Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships*

January 26–28: IMSA Rolex 24 at Daytona, FL

January 26–28: World Cup Speed Skating – Salt Lake City, UT*

January 26–31: Youth Olympic Games: Figure Skating*

January 27: Pegasus World Cup Invitational

January 27: SuperMotocross World Champs – Anaheim, CA*

January 27: USATF Dr. Sander Invitational*

January 27: WWE Royal Rumble (English and Spanish)*

January 28: APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Invitational (Juniors)

January 28: FIS Freestyle World Cup – Waterville Valley – Moguls Finals

January 28: HSBC SVNS Series – Perth, AU*

January 30: Big Ten Men’s Basketball*

January 31: Big Ten Women’s Basketball*

January 31– Feb 4: Four Continents Figure Skating Championships

Everything new on Peacock in January 2024

January 1

2 Guns, 2013

Air Force One, 1997

All Eyez on Me, 2017

Along Came A Spider, 2001

Basic Instinct, 1992

Battleship, 2012

Billy Madison, 1995

BlacKkKlansman, 2018

Bombshell, 2019*

The Bone Collector, 1999

Bringing Down the House, 2003

The Cookout, 2004*

Crank, 2006*

Crooked Arrows, 2012

Dear White People, 2014

The Dilemma, 2011

Do the Right Thing, 1989

The Equalizer, 2014*

Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 1082

Fight Club, 1999

Finding Forrester, 2000

Freaky, 2020*

From Paris with Love, 2010*

Gamer, 2009*

Guns Down, 2023

Happy Gilmore, 1996

Hell or High Water, 2016*

Higher Learning, 1995

House of Ho, Seasons 1–2, All Episodes

The Hurricane, 1999

Ideal Home, 2017

Identity Thief, 2013

In Good Company, 2004

Inside Man, 2006

Kick-Ass, 2010*

Land of the Lost, 2009

Leatherheads, 2008

Let Him Go, 2020*

The Lincoln Lawyer, 2011*

Little Rascals, 1994

Madea’s Family Reunion, 2006

Madea’s Witness Protection, 2012

Megamind, 2010

Mortal Kombat, 1995

Mortal Kombat, 2021

Oblivion, 2013

Ocean’s 8, 2018

Ocean’s Eleven, 2001

Ocean’s Thirteen, 2007

Ocean’s Twelve, 2004

Precious: Based On the Novel by Sapphire, 2009

The Proposal, 2009

Rise of the Planet of the Apes, 2011

The Rundown, 2003

Safe House, 2012

Seriously Red, 2023

Shrek Forever After, 2010

Sideways, 2008

Snow White and the Huntsman, 2012

Sons of Summer, 2023

Sweet Home Alabama, 2002

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, 2006

True Grit, 2010

True Lies, 1994

Twilight, 2008

Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2009

Twilight Saga: Eclipse, 2010

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, 2011

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, 2012

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral, 2019

Uncle Buck, 1989

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, 2005

Wanted, 2008

The Wolf of Wall Street, 2013

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

January 2

America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Compliance, 2011

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Flawless, 2007

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

January 3

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

January 4

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Silent Twins, 2022*

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

January 5

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

January 6

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

January 8

El Doctor del Pueblo, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

January 9

13 Assassins, 2010

America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)r

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

World’s Fastest Indian, 2005

January 10

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

La Brea, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

Renegade, 2004

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

January 11

Adventures of Puss in Boots, Seasons 1–3, All Episodes

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, 2022*

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

Ted, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

January 12

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

The Traitors, Season 2, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)*

The Traitors Postmortem, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Vanishing On 7th Street, 2010

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

January 13

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline 24/7, Marathon Special (NBC)

Peacock Exclusive: NFL Wild Card Playoff Game (English and Spanish)*

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

January 14

Dateline 24/7, Marathon Special (NBC)

January 15

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Doctor del Pueblo, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

January 16

America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Ms. Match, E!

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

January 17

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

La Brea, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Train to Busan, 2016

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

January 18

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Chicago Fire, Season 12, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Nope, 2022*

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Traitors Postmortem, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

January 19

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

Syrup, 2013

Take This Waltz, 2011

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

January 20

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

January 22

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

January 23

America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Maybe It’s You, New Episode, (E!)

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

January 24

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

January 25

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Chicago Fire, Season 12, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

In the Know, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Traitors Postmortem, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

January 26

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Europa Report, 2013

Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

January 27

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

January 29

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

January 30

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Arranged Love, E!

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

January 31