New MacBook Air reportedly arriving this week

Although there will be no Apple event this month and Apple has closed its physical stores outside of China due to coronavirus, the show must go on. And this week’s show could include the new MacBook Air.

We reported just recently that the new MacBook Air 2020 could be arriving soon, and now a report from MacRumors says that the new laptop could arrive as soon as this week.

The source of this rumor is the same anonymous tipster that predicted the arrival last March of a new iPad and iMac models last March. However, that same source predicted a new iPod as well that did not materialize.

Still, two out of three isn’t bad, which gives this tipster some credibility. This person is now saying that Apple will announced new MacBook Air models this week.

We’ve already heard that Apple plans to introduce new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops that ditch its controversial butterfly keyboard for the same scissor-switch keyboard found on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which we found to be comfortable and reliable.

However, analyst Min-Chi Kuo provided launch timing for the Air and Pro of the second quarter, so this week would be earlier than anticipated.

In addition to a better typing experience, we would expect to see faster 10th-gen Intel Core processors offered in the MacBook Air to catch up to to the best laptops on the Windows side of the aisle.