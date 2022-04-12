New Mac mini 2022 could launch soon — here's the proof

Evidence of a new Mac mini 2022 may have been found inside the firmware of the Apple Studio Display, suggesting the new small desktop Mac could be closer to release than some thought.

Spotted by app developer Steve Troughton-Smith (opens in new tab), the latest Apple Studio Display firmware mentions a previously unknown "Macmini10,1" model. That's all there is to the leak, but its presence in the display's firmware at all is an exciting development.

The rumor mill is a little unclear as to what new Macs are imminent; for what it’s worth, there is one concrete clue: the shipping Studio Display firmware references one unaccounted-for mystery machine — a new model generation of Mac mini (“Macmini10,1”). My guess: M2, not M1 ProApril 12, 2022 See more

The current Mac mini with M1 arrived in late 2020, so it's definitely due for a refresh soon. We have had the Mac Studio since then offering absurd levels of performance, but Apple could use an intermediate option, like a Mac mini armed with an M1 Pro or M1 Max chip like the latest MacBook Pro models.

Apple could also decide to launch the new Mac mini with the rumored M2 chip, which is tipped to offer better performance along with even greater efficiency.

Apple has announced WWDC 2022 from June 6 - 10, and while this is usually a software-focussed event, it's also the event at which Apple Silicon launched in 2020, which turned into the Apple M1, M1 Pro, M1 Max and M1 Ultra chips. If the new Mac mini uses the new generation of chip (likely named M2), then it could at least be revealed at WWDC to show off Apple's new silicon.

There haven't been many rumors about what the new Mac mini will bring, other than one or more new chipset options. There could be more ports on the back for added versatility and an overall smaller footprint, but other sources contradict this.

According to recent WWDC rumors, we may see a new MacBook Air and another new Macs appear at the event. The chances of that second system being the Mac mini seem good, but if it doesn't end up appearing there, we'll probably have to wait until Apple's fall events for the next potential launch window.