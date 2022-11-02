Netflix with ads launches tomorrow in the US — everything you need to know

Netflix with ads? While this new offer is something that didn't even make sense before — most Netflix shows were made to be shown ad-free — it's finally arriving this week. And there's a big catch, too.

The ad-supported Netflix, dubbed Netflix Basic with Ads is a new $6.99 / £4.99 / CA $5.99 / AU $6.99 per month tier that debuts in the United States tomorrow (Nov. 3rd), while arriving in 11 other countries (including Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico and Spain) in adjacent days.

Netflix broke the news last month on its press site (opens in new tab), confirming a September report. Netflix with ads is meant to give folks a new, more affordable way to subscribe to the big red streaming machine.

In recent months, Netflix's subscriber woes have weighed heavily on the big red streaming machine, which we still consider one of the best streaming services. A password-sharing crackdown is coming in early 2023.

Netflix with ads is attempting to be light on ads, with only 4-5 minutes of commercials per hour. One big annoyance for those who jump on this tier is that not all movies and shows will be available at the start. And since ads are served live, there won't be an ability to save titles for online viewing.

Netflix with ads will only be available for those on the Basic tier, which has 720p HD video quality (an upgrade from the 480p SD picture quality).

Netflix with ads pricing

Netflix plan US price Picture quality Simultaneous streams Basic with Ads $6.99 per month 720p HD 1 Basic $9.99 per month 720p HD 1 Standard $15.49 per month Up to 1080p Up to 2 streams Premium $19.99 per month Up to 4K UHD Up to 4 streams

In the background, Netflix is busy with negotiations with other companies over licensed content. The Wall Street Journal (opens in new tab) reports that "Among the studios with whom Netflix hasn’t yet finalized revised licensing agreements are Walt Disney Co., Comcast Corp.'s NBCUniversal, Sony Pictures Television, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.."

The shows in question, which seemingly could be at risk include You (NBCU) and Sony's The Crown, Cobra Kai and Breaking Bad. Grey's Anatomy and How To Get Away With Murder, both from Disney, could wind up on Disney Plus if things go sour.

Disney Plus with ads is also coming in December, alongside a $3 per month price-hike for the ad-free tier. The ad-supported tier will stay at $7.99 per month.

