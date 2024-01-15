Netflix top 5 movies and shows ranked by Rotten Tomatoes scores

If you’re looking for something new to watch on Netflix this week, then the streamer’s most-watched list is a great place to start your search. This regularly updated ranking of the most popular movies and TV shows is the best indicator of the content that is drawing the attention of Netflix subscribers in your region.

However, a high ranking in the Netflix top 5 is not a guarantee of quality. It’s not even uncommon to see a movie or show claim the top spot that is more of a skip than a stream (for example, the current No.1 movie has an RT score of just 28%).

So to help you pick out the gems, we’ve ranked the Netflix top 5 at the time of writing by their scores on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes . (Note, this article is based on the Netflix most-watched list as of Monday, January 15 at 1 p.m. ET.)

Top 5 shows on Netflix

1. Boy Swallows Universe

A surreal coming-of-age series hailing from Australia, Boy Swallows Universe centers on a precious young boy named Eli (Felix Cameron) and his mute brother (Lee Tiger Halley) who answer a ringing red telephone that signals the start of a bizarre adventure that includes drug dealers, breaks in and the chance to find both love and redemption. Yup, Boy Swallows Universe is a little hard to explain, but give this show a chance and you just might be hooked.

Netflix rank: 2

RT score: 86%

2. The Brothers Sun

Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh stars in The Brothers Sun, an action-comedy that sees the average life of a Californian teenager named Bruce Sun (Sam Song Li) turned upside down when it’s revealed that his family are the leaders of Taiwan’s most notorious criminal gang. Hunted by rival mobsters, his brother, Charles (Justin Chien), has come to the USA to keep the family safe, and under the watchful eyes of his mother (Yeoh), Bruce must come to learn the family business pronto.

Netflix rank: 4

RT score: 85%

3. Fool Me Once

The latest collaboration between Netflix and American crime author Harlan Coben, Fool Me Once is an eight-part mystery series that will have you rapidly pressing “play next episode” after each dramatic cliffhanger. It follows a woman named Maya Stern (Michelle Keegan) who is stunned to see her husband Joe (Richard Armitage) on a newly installed nanny cam. Why is Joe’s appearance such a shock? Because just a few months earlier Maya was witness to his brutal murder.

Netflix rank: 1

RT score: 60%

4. Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer

Unsurprisingly Dave Chappelle’s new standup special has courted controversy since its debut on New Year’s Eve. Now, a couple of weeks later, it continues to draw interest from viewers and remains one of the top 5 most-watched shows on the streaming service. Netflix describes this one as a “freewheeling and unfiltered comedy special” and the special sees the comedian tackle all manner of subjects.

Netflix rank: 5

RT score: 20%

5. Detective Forst

Crime dramas are always popular on Netflix, so it’s no surprise to see Detective Forst making waves on the streaming platform. This Polish series follows your typical detective with a penchant for operating outside of the law. But when his maverick methods lead to him getting fired, he has to team up with a quick-minded journalist to solve a string of grisly murders without backup.

Netflix rank: 3

RT score: N/A

Top 5 movies on Netflix

1. Society of the Snow

Society of the Snow isn’t the first time the Andes flight disaster of 1972 has been brought to life as a movie, but it’s arguably the most captivating retelling of his harrowing tale yet. The thriller sees a group of Uruguayan rugby players attempt to survive in one of the most brutal environments on planet Earth, the frozen Andes mountain range, after a plane crash. With food supplies running low, and the bitter cold biting, the survivors are forced to take extreme measures out of sheer desperation.

Netflix rank: 3

RT score: 90%

2. The Equalizer 3

The third, and supposedly final, entry in The Equalizer franchise, this action-thriller sees Denzel Washington once again play the role of Robert McCall, a former U.S. marine turned super-assassin. Even if he’s hung up his holster, McCall is still fighting injustice whenever it may be. Now living in Southern Italy, the no-nonsense vigilante steps in to protect his friends when he learns that are being threatened by local mobsters.

Netflix rank: 2

RT score: 76%

3. The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Last year Nintendo and Minion-studio Illumination teamed up to bring the Mushroom Kingdom to the big screen in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and now the box office smash is available to watch on Netflix. This animated flick packs stunning cartoon visuals, and a simple but effective narrative that sees Mario (Chris Pratt) set out to recuse his brother Luigi (Charlie Day) from the nefarious Bower (Jack Black). But he’s got some help in the form of Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Donkey Kong (Seth Rogan). This one is perfect for both gamers and non-gamers alike.

Netflix rank: 4

RT score: 59%

4. Lift

In Lift, Kevin Hart plays Cyrus, a crack thief, who is recruited (or you could say blackmailed) by his Interpol agent ex-girlfriend (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) to complete an audacious heist. The score is $500m worth of gold bullion, and the cargo has to be pinched from a passenger plane while it’s mid-flight. To pull off this impossible mission Cyrus needs to assemble a crack team, but once the heist begins things go off the rails pretty quickly.

Netflix rank: 1

RT score: 28%

5. After Everything

The latest installment in the After series, based on the novels by Anna Todd, After Everything sees Tessa (Josephine Langford) and Hardin Scott (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) apart after the latter used their love story as the inspiration for his debut novel. However, Hardin is still pining after Tessa. In an effort to finally move on, and cure his crippling writer’s block, he heads to Portugal with the hopes of making amends with a past flame.

Netflix rank: 5

RT score: N/A