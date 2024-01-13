5 best movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV Plus, and more

The new year is in full swing, and with it comes a flurry of new movies to curl up to while you ignore Old Man Winter knocking at your door. But with so much coming and going from Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and more of the best streaming services every month, narrowing down what to watch is no small task.

So let us here at Tom's Guide do the work for you. We've rounded up all of the hits and none of the duds to make your next movie night go off without a hitch. Leading the pack are two Oscar frontrunners: Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" and Ridley Scott’s "Napoleon," which both made a splash at the box office this past fall. Also landing on streaming this week are two comedy thrillers. Kevin Hart stars in Netflix's latest heist flick "Lift" while Hulu sees the release of "Self-Reliance," a cross between "The Most Dangerous Game" and "Squid Game" from the hilarious mind of Jake Johnson.

Some of these titles are newly available via digital release, so you can purchase them for a premium price, but for others, all you need is the right streaming subscription. Still looking for more recommendations to watch? Be sure to check out our roundup of the new TV shows to watch from streamers this week and the best of what's new on Netflix.

So without further ado, here are the top new movies streaming this weekend.

"Napoleon" (PVOD)

Ridley Scott’s newest film sees the legendary director team up with his "Gladiator" star Joaquin Phoenix once again in a biopic about the notorious French emperor whose military prowess made history.

Following Napoleon Bonaparte's rise to power during the French Revolution, the film delves into both his military victories as well as his courtship and eventual marriage to the wealthy widow Josephine de Beauharnais (Vanessa Kirby). As with previous historical epics produced by Apple Studios, no expense was spared in portraying his checkered journey from a mere soldier to the Emperor of France and subsequent fall from grace.

While the film seemed like a recipe for success, it's received mixed reviews. Critics and audiences hailed the acting performances and set pieces but said they felt disconnected, and ultimately it all failed to come together in a complete picture of the man. That being said, from the comfort of your own home, "Napoleon" is definitely worth watching.

Buy or rent on Amazon now

"Killers of the Flower Moon" (Apple TV Plus)

Martin Scorsese wowed moviegoers yet again with his most recent film "Killers of the Flower Moon," which finally arrived on Apple TV Plus this week after a $156 million box office run. And the reviews have been glowing, making it a contender for our ranking of the best Scorsese movies.

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, "Killers of the Flower Moon" is based on the true story of a rash of murders in the Osage Nation during the 1920s after oil was discovered on tribal land. But while these two A-listers offer solid performances, the real beating heart and soul of this period epic is their co-star Lily Gladstone.

She plays Mollie Kyle, a member of the Osage Nation and Ernest Burkhart's (DiCaprio) wife whose trust in authority — and her husband — slowly erodes as the film's mystery unfolds. She's already earned a Golden Globe award for her riveting performance and will no doubt see an Oscar nomination for Best Actress as well.

Watch it now on Apple TV Plus

"Lift" (Netflix)

"Lift" is a new heist comedy film with an all-star cast of Hollywood talent directed by F. Gary Gray, whose resume includes action blockbusters like "The Fate of the Furious" and the 2003 version of the "Italian Job." It has all the makings of a high-octane fun time, even if it's not likely to be the next "Citizen Kane."

"Lift" follows a master thief Cyrus (Kevin Hart) planning to steal $100 million in gold bullion being transported on a passenger flight traveling from London to Zurich. He's reluctantly recruited for the job by Interpol agent and ex-girlfriend Abby Gladwell (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) in a bid to intercept the funds before they're transferred to a terrorist organization. It's the heist of the century, but before he can pull it off, he'll naturally have to assemble a crew of seasoned, high-tech thieves — Camila (Úrsula Corberó) is the pilot, Mi-Sun (Yun Jee Kim) is the hacker, Denton (Vincent D’Onofrio) is the master of disguise, you get the idea.

Watch it now on Netflix

"Self Reliance" (Hulu)

What would you do to win a million dollars? It's a played-out question that "Self-Reliance," a new comedy thriller starring the hilarious Jake Johnson and Andy Samberg, nonetheless breathes new life into with a "Squid Game"-style twist.

Tommy Walcott (Johnson) receives an invitation from Andy Sandberg (as himself) to take part in a reality show hosted on the dark web. The premise is simple: Survive 30 days, and you win $1 million. However, there's a catch — Walcott can only be targeted when he's alone. Realizing this loophole, he teams up with Maddy (Anna Kendrick) and scrambles to convince his friends, families, and even total strangers to stay with him 24/7 to outwit the hunters attempting to kill him and win the game.

Watch it now on Hulu

"Airplane!" (Prime Video)

"Airplane!" is one of those classic comedies that aside from a few cringe-worthy moments (like the seriously questionable "jive" scenes) still holds up today. This disaster film parody draws inspiration from the "Airport" series and "Zero Hour!," a '50s box office dud that "Airplane!" lifts its story beats, central characters and even some bits of dialogue from wholesale. It also pokes fun at leading blockbusters at the time ("Airplane!" hit theaters in 1980) like "Jaws" and "Saturday Night Fever."

The film proved to be a turning point for Leslie Nielsen's career, catapulting him from a dramatic actor into a comedy icon overnight. His character of Dr. Rumack stole the show for his impeccable deadpan delivery and straight-man persona as the chaos onboard grows ever more absurd. He went on to star in "The Naked Gun" franchise as Lt. Frank Drebin, a no-nonsense cop forever getting caught up in ridiculous situations. Just whatever you do, don't call him Shirley.

Watch it now on Prime Video