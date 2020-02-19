Netflix may be getting Diablo and Overwatch shows soon

The Witcher, one of the best shows on Netflix, is so popular that it seems Netflix is diving head-first into more gaming shows. And shockingly, we found the evidence of its next shows in the last place anyone would look for streaming or gaming news: LinkedIn.

In what feels like a canny bit of early publicity, the president of Blizzard studios (and Activision as well) Nick van Dyk updated his LinkedIn bio with notes about shows based on two Blizzard properties: Overwatch and Diablo.

The first note says he's "executive producer of Diablo, a TV adaptation of Blizzard Entertainment’s IP, rendered in anime style. The show is currently in pre-production ... through Netflix."

Two paragraphs down from that van Dyk's profile notes that (with a creative partner) he's "developed and sold an animated series based Blizzard's Overwatch franchise." While that doesn't confirm Netflix as Overwatch's destination, his profile also mentions selling another show to Netflix (one based on Skylanders), so clearly van Dyk has the magic touch with the House of N.

Why would Netflix and Blizzard hold off such an announcement? We're as confused as you are. The only thing I can come up with is that they're waiting for a trailer, to visually sell people on the shows.

Oh, and this anime-style Diablo show also makes a ton of sense for Netflix, which is launching Castlevania season 3 on March 5.