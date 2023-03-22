Nearly 2 million YETI soft coolers and gear cases recalled — everything you need to know

YETI, one of the biggest brands of best coolers sold on Amazon and various online retailers, has issued a recall of almost two million of its YETI soft coolers and gear cases sold in the U.S and Canada.

The recall was issued on March 9, 2023. According to the company, faulty magnet-lined closures can result in detached magnets, posing a risk of “serious injury or death” if swallowed. Once these high-powered magnets attach to each other, this can become lodged in the digestive system, according to the U.S. Consumer Product and Safety Commission ).

According to the CPSC, there were 1,399 reports of the magnet-lined closures degrading or failing, including reports of missing or detached magnets. Fortunately, no magnet ingestions or injuries have been reported.

The recalled coolers and gear cases involve the YETI Hopper M30 Soft Cooler 1.0 and 2.0, Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler and SideKick Dry Gear Case. All of which have a main-pocket closure lined with high-powered magnets, which are enclosed in a heat-sealed plastic strip. The products were also sold in various colors and with the brand name YETI displayed on the front, and hang tag with the product name attached to the coolers and gear cases.

YETI soft cooler and gear cases recall models

The affected YETI soft coolers and gear cases are listed below; you can find the model name on the bottom of the unit.

These models were available from March 2018 through to January 2023 at www.yeti.com, Dick’s Sporting Goods, ACE Hardware, Academy Sports + Outdoors, and online at Amazon.com.

YETI Hopper M30 Soft Cooler 1.0 and 2.0

YETI Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler

YETI SideKick Dry Gear Case

How to get a replacement YETI soft cooler

The good news is, YETI are offering a full refund or replacement on any of the recalled products. Just go to www.yeti.com (opens in new tab) for instructions on returning the product free of charge in exchange for a suggested replacement product of equal or greater value.

Alternatively, you can opt for a full refund in the form of a YETI gift card with an additional $25 value.