NBC is reviving this canceled TV show after almost 30 years

If you’ve been following TV news recently, you’ll know that shows are being cancelled all the time . Whether deserved or not is a matter of opinion, but there is some light at the end of the tunnel: NBC is bringing Quantum Leap back to screens (via The Hollywood Reporter ), with a full season order.

If that sounds familiar, it’s because NBC-owned Peacock ordered a pilot for the revival back in January . Production on the pilot has wrapped and the series is expected to be in formal consideration for the 2022/23 fall schedule.

Quantum Leap is a sequel to the original show, rather than a full reboot. The show is set 30 years after the original series, following the activation of the Quantum Leap machine and the disappearance of its creator, Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula).

A new team has been assembled to restart the project, in an attempt to understand the mysteries of the Quantum Leap machine, as well as what actually happened to Beckett.

Viewers will know that Sam Beckett spent the five season series jumping through time, inhabiting locals and only able to move on after “putting things right, that once went wrong." The show ended with Sam being told by a mysterious bartender that he always had the ability to return to his own time if he wanted to.

Knowing that leaping through history has made the world a better place, Sam chooses to continue leaping and righting wrongs. The finale ended with a caption card confirming Sam never returned home, though it has been confirmed that several unused endings were shot.

Quantum Leap was supposed to stay open ended for a sixth season, but the cancellation led to the captions being added at the last minute — something fans were never particularly happy about. And after several attempts at reviving the show, it seems that particular wrong will be put right at long last.

The new Quantum Leap features Raymond Lee (Kevin Can F***k Himself) in the lead, alongside Nanrisa Lee (Bosch), Mason Alexander Park (Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop), Caitlin Bassett, and Ghostbusters star Ernie Hudson.

Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt (La Brea, God Friended Me) are on writing duties and will serve as executive producers on the show. Other exec producers include Deborah Pratt, Blindspot creator Martin Gero, and Quantum leap creator Don Bellisario.

Scott Bakula was expected to be attached to the project in some capacity, but is currently not confirmed to be a part of the sequel. So we may not see the return of Sam Beckett for some time — if ever.

It’s not clear whether the series will get a traditional broadcast on the NBC network, or if it will be exclusively streaming on Peacock. We don’t know of a more precise premiere date yet, but the good news is that a TV show that was unceremoniously cancelled will be back on the air pretty soon.