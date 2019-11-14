Motorola Razr 2019 launch event live blog

Is Motorola about to jump into the foldable phone market? That's what the rumor mill has been saying since January when reports first surfaced that Motorola was working on a new version of its classic Razr phone that opened up to reveal a bendable display.

Motorola is holding a press event tonight (Nov. 13) in Los Angeles and we're on hand to see just what the company has up its sleeve. All signs, whether it's leaked images or even Motorola's invitation point to a foldable device of some sort, so we'll see if it winds up being the Razr.

The latest Motorola Razr rumors suggest that a foldable handset will cost around $1,500 and feature a 6.2-inch display when unfolded. Other spec leaks suggest a less powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon processor than the Snapdragon 855 that's inside the Samsung Galaxy Fold, a $1,980 foldable phone that debuted earlier this fall. We have a pretty good idea of what the phone could look like thanks to FCC documents that include images of the new phone.

(Image credit: FCC)

We'll see if those rumors pan out at 10 p.m. ET/7p.m. PT when Motorola's event gets underway. Join us then for all the latest news about Motorola's new smartphone.