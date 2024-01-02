Meta Quest 2 gets a permanent price cut — here’s how much it costs now

The Meta Quest 2 virtual-reality headset has just received a permanent price cut following the launch of the Meta Quest 3, confirms a new Meta Quest Blog post.

Both Meta Quest 2 models have received a $50 discount. The 128GB option has dropped to $249 (was $299) and the 256GB option is now priced at $299 (was $349).

These price cuts are effective immediately, but this isn’t the first time the VR headset has been available at these reduced prices. The most recent Black Friday sales saw the Quest 2 discounted by $50, but now the headset will be at these prices year-round.

Meta has also confirmed that a range of official Quest 2 accessories will also receive price cuts. These include the Quest 2 Elite Strap now retailing for $49 (was $59), while the Elite Strap with battery now costs $89, a sizeable drop from its previous price of $119.

Meanwhile, the Quest 2 Carry Case is now $45 (was $59), the Active Pack is $59 (was $69) and the Fit Pack is $39 (was $49). These new prices will be available across retailers including Amazon and Best Buy.

The Meta Quest 2’s price history has been a bit of a rollercoaster. Launched for $299 in October 2020, Meta announced an unwelcome price hike of $100 in July 2022, before returning the Quest 2 to its original price in the summer of 2023 at the same time the company confirmed details for its current flagship headset, the Meta Quest 3.

While it no longer holds the top spot in our roundup of the best VR headsets — that honor goes to its successor — the Meta Quest 2 is still a fantastic all-in-one headset and makes for a great device for newcomers to the virtual world. In our original Meta Quest 2 review, we called it “the best all-around VR headset” and praised its sleek design, intuitive controllers, strong built-in audio and impressive library of games.

Speaking of games there are now more than 500 titles available on the Meta Quest 2. These range from top-tier exclusives like a full-VR conversion of the original Resident Evil 4 and Assassin’s Creed: Nexus to ever-popular third-party games such as Beat Saber and SuperHot. The critically acclaimed Meta-published RPG Asgard’s Wrath 2 also just launched last month and while it’s been pitched as a Quest 3 showpiece, it’s also playable on Quest 2.

If you’re looking for the very latest VR tech, then you’ll probably want to opt for the Meta Quest 3. Although it’s significantly more expensive at $499 for the 128GB model and an eye-watering $649 for the 512GB version. However, if you want a solid headset at a reasonable price, then now is the ideal time to pick up a Meta Quest 2.