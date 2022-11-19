Manifest season 4 part 2: Everything we know so far

Prepare to board Manifest season 4 part 2, the last flight of the supernatural drama. Netflix saved Manifest after it was canceled by NBC thanks to a passionate fan campaign. The first part of season 4 dropped in early November and has held down a spot on Netflix's Top 10 list ever since.

Manifest, from creator Jeff Rake, centers on the passengers and crew of Flight 828, who suddenly reappear after being presumed dead for more than five years. They find that rejoining their families and society is complicated and emotionally fraught, since many of their loved ones have moved on the intervening time. Some of the survivors also begin to experience visions of the future, referred to as "callings."

When Netflix saved the show, they announced Manifest season 4 would be the final installment. Rake has previously said he had a six-season plan in mind, but any kind of conclusion is better than leaving off on a cliffhanger.

The second part of season 4 will follow up on an even bigger nail-biter. The last 10 episodes should be filled with plenty of action, answers to a number of mysteries and perhaps some joyful outcomes.

Here's everything we know so far about Manifest season 4 part 2.

Netflix has not yet announced the Manifest season 4 part 2 release date.

The first half of the season, consisting of 10 episodes, premiered November 4.

Fans have several theories about when the second part might drop. So far, all of Netflix's announcements about Manifest have happened on dates that refer to the show's lore. For example, they confirmed the season 4 renewal on Aug. 28, 2021 and 8/28 is the number of the flight that went missing. They unveiled the first trailer on the same day in 2022.

One possible Manifest season 4 part 2 release date is April 7, 2023, since April 7 is when Flight 828 disappeared. That's just about six months after part 1's release, which would be a fairly standard buffer.

Another potential release date is June 2, 2023. On the show, June 2 is known as "Death Date," when all surviving passengers are doomed to pass away. It's actually supposed to take place in the year 2024, but we don't see Netflix waiting that long to release Manifest season 4 part 2. Even June 2, 2023 seems a bit of a long wait for fans from November.

Manifest season 4 part 2 cast

(Image credit: Netflix)

While Netflix hasn't confirmed which cast members are definitely returning for Manifest season 4 part 2, most of the main players are expected to return, including:

Josh Dallas as Ben Stone, a former mathematics professor who was a passenger on Flight 828

Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela "Mick" Stone, an NYPD detective and Ben's sister who was a passenger

J. R. Ramirez as Jared Vasquez, an NYPD lieutenant and Mick's ex-fiancé

Ty Doran as Cal Stone, Ben's son who was a passenger

Luna Blaise as Olive Stone, Ben's daughter who was not on the flight

Parveen Kaur as Saanvi Bahl, a doctor and medical researcher who was on Flight 828

Holly Taylor as Angelina Meyer, a passenger who was held captive by fanatic parents after her return

Daryl Edwards as Robert Vance, director of the NSA

Other cast members who might show up in the second part include: Mahira Kakkar as Aria Gupta, a Project Eureka scientist; Ali Lopez-Sohaili as Eagan Tehrani, a passenger who opposes Ben; and Garrett Wareing as TJ Morrison, a passenger and Olive's love interest.

Some key Manifest cast members may not be part of season 4, though it's possible they appear in flashbacks or visions. The most notable is Matt Long as Zeke Landon, Michaela's husband who sacrificed himself to save Cal's life.

Manifest season 4 part 2 plot and part 1 ending explained

Manifest season 4 part 1 ended with more tragedy and another massive cliffhanger.

Angelina steals and absorbs the last remaining Omega Sapphire, a powerful gem that allows for someone to receive an infinite number of callings. As she invokes its capabilities, volcanic fissures crack the ground in New York City.

Meanwhile, Cal's cancer has returned, which is a real problem since he's the only one who can prevent a forthcoming apocalypse. The Stones have figured out that that Death Date isn't just the end for Flight 828 passengers, but all of humanity.

After realizing this, Zeke absorbs Cal's cancer and dies. Thanks to his sacrifice, maybe the world can be saved. But for now, the fate of every person on Earth is up in the air.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Season 2 will follow up on these events and finish the story of Flight 828. As creator Jeff Rake told TV Guide (opens in new tab), "It's up to Ben, Mick, and perhaps mostly Cal to defeat Angelina as we make our way into the final block. The problem is that Angelina becomes increasingly powerful. We saw how powerful she was right there in Episode 410, and that's only gonna get worse."

Manifest has introduced the existence of a divine consciousness that can connect loved ones even after death. So perhaps Zeke and Michaela aren't parted forever.

As he explained to Variety (opens in new tab), even after death "maybe we’ll have an opportunity to communicate with each other again. That becomes a big concept in our final block of 10 episodes, spoiler alert. But I think it’s a very powerful concept to hold in our hearts, to get us through the day, especially in regard to the loved ones who we’ve lost. And, and also just to get us through the day when we’re dealing with hard times.”