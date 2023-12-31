MacBooks in 2024: Everything we expect from Apple

We just got new MacBook Pros packing Apple M3 chips but it seems we’ll see more laptops featuring the new processor in 2024. Nothing is official, but if rumors and reports are accurate, Apple plans to launch M3-driven MacBook Air notebooks as soon as next spring. Other rumors suggest the Cupertino-based tech giant might also release a cheaper MacBook to potentially compete with Chromebooks.

Though we’ve heard many reports regarding Apple’s plan to completely revamp its entire iPad lineup in 2024, information about new MacBook Air laptops is relatively scarce. But given the popularity of the MacBook Air line, I think it’s safe to say Apple will unleash fresh versions of the existing MacBook Air M2 and MacBook Air 15-inch. It’s also unlikely we’ll see new MacBook Pros in 2024 since we just got three new models sporting M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max chips.

Here’s everything we know about MacBooks in 2024.

MacBook Air M3

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Apple hasn’t officially announced the MacBook Air M3, but with the latest chip already in the MacBook Pro and iMac M3, its inclusion in the Air is inevitable. Bloomberg reporter and Apple tipster Mark Gurman suggests the lightweight laptop could now arrive in the spring or summer of 2024.

The MacBook Air M3 will reportedly launch alongside a macOS update, which would be macOS 15. There likely won’t be any new size options, as these new MacBook Air laptops will continue to be available in both 13-inch and 15-inch flavors.

We haven’t heard much about the rumored MacBook Air M3’s design but we don’t expect Apple will alter the laptop in any significant way given how its M2-driven predecessor already introduced a new design for the MacBook Air lineup.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Like the current 13- and 15-inch MacBook Airs, the M3 Airs will feature the flatter, more utilitarian design we first saw with the MacBook Pro 14-inch and MacBook Pro 16-inch released in 2021. The M3 Air will likely keep that aesthetic, along with MagSafe charging. Both of the M2 MacBook Airs come in four colors, so it’s reasonable to expect the same for the MacBook Air M3 — though reports haven’t said much on this front. However, we’ve heard the MacBook Air M3 will likely sport the same bright and colorful 13.6-inch (2,560 x 1,664) Liquid Retina display as the M2 model.

With M3-driven MacBook Airs potentially on the horizon, it makes us question the fate of the MacBook Air M1. Right now, it’s the most affordable MacBook at $999 (and oftentimes lower, depending on the retailer). If Apple discontinues the M1 Air and the new M3 13-inch model costs $1,099 like its M2 counterpart, that would effectively be a $100 price hike for the MacBook Air. We haven’t heard anything regarding Apple’s plans for the MacBook Air M1, so it’s uncertain what will happen with that device once M3 MacBook Airs arrive.

A possible cheaper MacBook

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

MacBooks are some of the best laptops out there but one common complaint is how expensive they tend to be. Unless you find it at a discount, even the “cheap” MacBook Air M1 costs $999. However, if a recent report is true, Apple plans to release a low-cost laptop that could be more affordable than an entry-level MacBook Air.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo effectively corroborated a DigiTimes report (via MacRumors ) suggesting the company plans to try and compete with more affordable laptops like the best Chromebooks — offering a cheaper MacBook in 2024. The report claims the laptop will have a metal chassis but sport “different materials.” Its mechanical components will also cost less.

Now, what would be a good cost for this alleged “cheaper” MacBook? While the report suggests Apple wants this laptop to compete with Chromebooks, I don’t see the company offering a device for $130 or $250 like some of the cheapest Chromebooks. Forgive my cynicism, but Apple could charge $899 and still technically have a cheaper MacBook. Whether or not this alleged MacBook will be a Chromebook competitor is anyone’s guess — if this laptop ever manifests at all.

Outlook

As of right now we don’t have much information regarding MacBooks in 2024 — likely because we were just treated to new MacBook Pros with M3 chips in October 2023. However, new MacBook Air seem like a lock for 2024. Those devices are far too lucrative for the company, so refreshed models are inevitable — especially now that the M3 chip exists.

I think it’s a safe bet we’ll see M3 MacBook Airs, though I’m not as confident about that supposed “cheap” MacBook I discussed above. We’ll have to wait until next year to see what Apple has up its proverbial sleeve.