Love Is Blind season 3: Everything we know so far

Get ready to say "I do" to Love Is Blind season 3 on Netflix, because it's already finished filming and could premiere at any point!

Love Is Blind is one of the best shows on Netflix and one of the most insane dating shows on television thanks to its unique premise. Couples date without seeing each other, via audio-connected pods. They can only meet face-to-face if they get engaged. After that, they go on a honeymoon, move in together and meet each other's family and friends. Then, on their wedding day, each couple must make a final choice to say "I do" or "I don't."

In both seasons 1 and 2, six couples got engaged in the pods, but only two ended up getting married in the finale. In the first season, Lauren and Cameron and Amber and Barnett said "I do," and an After the Altar special revealed the two couples were still married. In the Love Is Blind season 2 reunion, Iyanna and Jarrette and Danielle and Nick are also shown to still be together.

Fans waited two years for season 2 and weren't disappointed. So much drama went down and a ton of tea was spilled. For several weeks, Love Is Blind was the buzz of Twitter, TikTok, Reddit and other social sites. And everyone is already clamoring for more.

Let's just hope there isn't another Droughtlander-type gap before Love Is Blind season 3. Here's everything we know about it so far.

Netflix hasn't announced the Love Is Blind season 3 release date, but we know it's happening!

Way back in March 2020, the streamer ordered the third season along with the second season. However, the pandemic put a wrench into the production. Filming on season 2 didn't begin until spring 2021.

The good news is that Love Is Blind season 3 has already filmed. Last September, co-host Vanessa Lacey told E! News, "We shot season 3 already." Series creator Chris Coelen confirmed that to Metro UK.

That means Netflix could release it any day now. Of course, season 2 just finished airing, so they will likely wait awhile. Our best guess is that season 3 will drop in February 2023, since the two previous installments also came out in that month (in time for Valentine's Day).

Love Is Blind season 3 location and cast speculation

(Image credit: Netflix)

Love Is Blind season 1 was filmed in Atlanta with residents of that city. Season 2 pulled singles from Chicago, though the pod portion was filmed in California.

Netflix hasn't revealed which city will be at the center of season 3. It really could be any major metropolitan area in the United States — New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Philadelphia and so on.

It will likely be a city that has a diverse population. Season 2 received some criticism for not having a range of body sizes and types, as well as ethnicities among the cast.

“Both Season 1 and Season 2, we really tried to have a diverse pool of participants in every sense of what that word means — whether it’s experience or body type or ethnicity or whatever," Coelen told the L.A. Times.

"It’s certainly not like we said, ‘Let’s stack the deck.’ No, we had every kind of person that we could find come into this environment, and everybody had an equal opportunity. We don’t steer or control any of it. We just set up the mechanism and help move them around, depending on who they want to spend time with."

Love Is Blind season 3 format

The format of Love Is Blind has remained the same in the first two seasons, but things may change for season 3.

"Every season is totally unique," Coelen told Metro. "Season 3 is a very different being than either season 1 or season 2."

So far, the format has gathered 15 men and 15 women, who are kept separated from each other. They go on blind speed dates in the pods. Over time, as they flirt and get to know each other, they whittle down their options. If someone proposes, and the other person accepts, they are able to meet face to face.

Engaged couples travel to a romantic beach resort for a honeymoon. They continue to deepen their relationships, but also hang out with the other couples. When the honeymoon ends, they return to their home city to move into a furnished apartment together.

They go about their lives — working at their jobs, socializing, introducing their new significant others to their family and friends. Before the wedding day, the men have a bachelor party, while the women have a bachelorette party.

On their wedding days, each couple meets at the altar, where they are prompted to say "I do" or "I don't." If both sides say "I do," they get married. If one or both say "I don't," they can break up or resume regular dating.

The finale is followed by a reunion episode. Season 1 also featured an After the Altar special that aired over a year after the reunion (two years after the couples first met).

Love Is Blind season 4 and spinoffs

While Netflix hasn't ordered Love Is Blind season 4 yet, it's looking pretty good. The first two seasons of the show have been smash successes. Of the possibility of a fourth outing, Coelen told Variety, "I think so. I think we’ll be doing season 20."

Love Is Blind has also gone international, with Love Is Blind: Japan and Love Is Blind: Brazil.

Plus, the creators — and hosts Vanessa and Nick Lachey — are making a new series called The Ultimatum. A trailer for it streamed after the season 2 reunion.

The Ultimatum features six couples who are approaching marriage, but one party doesn't feel quite ready to tie the knot. Each person will choose someone from among the five other couples to move in with for three weeks. At the end of the process, the original couples must decide whether to say "I do" or call it all off.

In other Netflix news, we've done our best to figure out the Peaky Blinders season 6 Netflix release — and Netflix just confirmed the Russian Doll season 2 release date. Also check out why our streaming editor says he'd cancel Netflix, Disney Plus and Hulu this month.