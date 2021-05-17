LG OLED TV breakthrough just fixed one of the biggest problems

OLED TVs are about to get a significant upgrade thanks to new display tech that will improve brightness by more than 20%.

Despite the many benefits of OLED TVs, they tend to look darker than traditional LCD sets or competing QLED displays — especially in brighter environments. But that could be about to change, thanks to the major breakthrough by LG Display, which it's showcasing on a new 83-inch panel.

The changes are detailed in the YouTube video below (in Chinese but with captions in English). In the video, LG Display's Senior Research Engineer Ji-hyang Jang explains how the improvements were made by optimizing the emitting layer by applying a "high-efficient light emitting material."

This increased brightness by 20% on the new 83-inch next-generation OLED TV panel, as well as improving the color gamut and contrast to create a more vivid and natural picture.

The new tech will be especially useful for watching HDR content, which itself relies on a mix of brightness, contrast, and color control.

The only downside here is that LG Display is a different entity from LG proper. While it’s still a subsidiary of the larger LG corporation, the fact that LG Display’s primary work is on developing and manufacturing displays means there’s no telling when this brighter OLED tech will debut on an actual TV.

Likewise it’s not going to solve the issue of OLED burn-in, which is one of OLED technology’s major weaknesses.

OLED displays are already expensive as it is, and the ongoing global chip shortage isn’t going to make it easy to implement any new tech right now, so it might be some time before we get to see this in action.

LG Display is taking its brighter 83-inch OLED panel to the Society for Information Display (SID) 2021 exhibition, alongside a bunch of new tech. That includes a 48-inch ‘Bendable Cinematic Sound OLED,’ which is a curved screen that produces sound without needing a separate speaker system.

It's also showing off a 0.42-inch ‘OLEDoS for AR’ display, a 12.8-inch rollable display, and a 4-in-1 ultra-large P-OLED automotive display that combines four different displays into a single T-shaped screen.