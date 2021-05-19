Kia EV6 is a tech-lovers dream — and it's coming to the US next year

Kia has just revealed more details about the 2022 Kia EV6, the first dedicated battery electric vehicle from the company that will arrive in the U.S. early next year.

It’s the first part of the automaker’s ‘Plan S’ strategy that promises to put eleven new all-electric cars on U.S. roads by 2026. But it’s more than just a starting point. The Kia EV6 sounds like a tech-lovers dream, and is going to be packed full of hi-tech features.

The shape of Kias to come

The Kia EV6 is a turning point for Kia’s electric car range. It’s not the first all-electric car from the company by any stretch, but it is the first dedicated model that will be built by the new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). That platform is going to play a crucial role in the future of Kia’s car range, particularly where CUVs are concerned.

The goal is to maximize development efficiency, and will enable Kia to expand its electric portfolio across different segments of the EV market in a much shorter space of time. That includes the production of sedans, CUVs, and SUVs, which will be built on the e-GMP’s adaptable foundation.

Cars coming off the platform will be notable thanks to their fast charging capabilities, all-wheel drive, long range, and strong levels of performance.

The EV6 is also kicking off a brand new naming convention. Unlike, say, the Kia e-Niro, the EV6 isn’t modelled on a gas car and can’t steal its name. So Kia has decreed that future electric cars will be named ‘EV’ plus a number that shows you where the car falls in its electric portfolio.

(Image credit: Kia)

Impressive range, and even more impressive charging

Recharging a car isn’t the same as filling up with gas, so EV makers have been focussing their efforts on ensuring recharging is as convenient as technology allows. Not only does that mean bigger batteries and longer range, it also means much shorter recharge times.

The Kia EV6 First Edition will come with a 77.4 kWh battery that promises around 300 miles of driving range. Other models will be available with 58 kWh batteries, though it’s not clear how far the smaller model will be able to take you.

As for charging, the EV6 can handle up to 350kW DC charging speeds, which allows for 70 miles of range to be added in just five minutes. A larger charge, taking you from 10% to 80% takes just 18 minutes, which gives you up to 210 miles of range. Pretty impressive, provided you can find a 350kW charger to utilize.

On the slower end of the spectrum, the EV 6 can handle up to 11kW AC fast charging, which will take you from 10% to 100% in seven hours and 10 minutes. The EV6 is also capable of offering vehicle-to-vehicle charging at 1.1kW, which Kia says is equivalent to a 110V charger. Apparently power can be drawn from your car for up to 16 hours from a full charge.

A smorgasbord of technology

The Kia EV6 has a lot of features you’d expect from a modern EV, including the used of recycled and sustainable materials, vegan leather surfaces, LED lighting, and plenty of carbo space (between 27.7 and 53.5 cubic feet). But there’s more to it than that.

(Image credit: Kia)

The main thing of note is the augmented reality heads up display, which projects graphics from the base of the windshield. Images Kia has released show the HUD displaying current speed, the current speed limit, directions, and other important information. It just happens to be projected so it appear over the road, and means you shouldn’t need to keep glancing down at your dashboard.

Other notable features include a blue light filter on the infotainment and TFT cluster displays, wireless charging, a 14-speaker Meridian Premium Audio system, four cameras that offer a 360-degree view of the car, parking sensors, and remote parking assistance.

(Image credit: Kia)

But that’s not all, because the EV6 also packs in a bunch of safety features, including rear occupant alerts, safe exist assistance that warns you if you’re about to open your door into traffic, blind-spot detection, collision avoidance that will brake if you get too close to the vehicle in front and automatic high beams. Also included is an alert if the car senses an inattentive driver, smart cruise control, lane change assistance, speed limit recognition, and a warning that detects traffic while you’re in reverse.

That is a lot of stuff to pack into a single car, though we could be more impressed if we knew how much it was going to cost in the U.S. Over in the U.K. the Kia EV6 will cost between £40,985 and £58,295, depending on which model you get.

That works out to $58,161 and $82,725 with a direct currency conversion, though it’s not clear how Kia intends to price the car in the American market — especially since Kia does a lot of car assembly within the U.S.

The Kia EV6 will arrive in all 50 U.S. states in early 2022, while the GT model will arrive later in the year.