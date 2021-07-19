Jameela Jamil confirms She-Hulk role — who is Titania and what is she doing in the MCU?

She-Hulk, one of the upcoming Marvel shows on Disney Plus, seemingly has its villain locked in. Yes, following in the steps of Agatha Harkness, USAgent and He Who Remains, all signs suggest that Titania is coming to the MCU.

First off, let's make some things clear. Titania's impending arrival is based off of the combination of a previously unconfirmed report and a recent social media casting confirmation. And when we think about this, the recent arrival of another MCU villain comes to mind. Spoiler Warning: beyond this point lies a spoiler for the Loki finale and the Black Window post-credits scene.

Originally, sources told Variety that Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) was set to join the upcoming Marvel project. That was back in June. The report claimed that "Jamil will reportedly play Titania, a Marvel supervillain with incredible strength and a frequent rival of She-Hulk." And that both Marvel and Jamil's reps didn't respond to a request for comment, and they apparently never did.

Then, on July 16, Jamil decided to throw some confirmation on the internet. A video posted to TikTok (and later Twitter), showed the actress performing fight choreography, including kickboxing. At the end of the clip it reads "Fighting my way through the MCU, coming to you in 2022! #SheHulk #AnythingIsPossibleKids."

GAH! I’ve peaked in silliness. I’m so excited! 💚 #Marvel #MCU #SheHulk #AnythingIsPossible pic.twitter.com/9KQT2VOhPhJuly 16, 2021 See more

Jamil played Tahani Al-Jamil on NBC's The Good Place, and that character was so amazingly smug and full of themselves at times that we're very curious to see how Jamil lights up the screen in the MCU. While Tahani was redeemable, in the long run, she was such a name-dropper that audiences loved to hate her.

Is Titania actually coming to She-Hulk?

Now, what does this mean? It probably means that Jamil is going to be Titania in the She-Hulk show. The show's IMDb page says as much.

She-Hulk is set to be played by Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black), who is bringing lawyer Jennifer Walters to Disney Plus. In the comics, Walters gets her own Hulk-like persona after getting a blood transfusion from cousin Bruce Banner, but she's more of herself during the process, and not a mono-syllabic brute (no offense, Hulk).

That said, remember when the Jonathan Majors IMDb leak (and other notable hints) made us think Kang the Conqueror would be in Loki? We didn't get exactly that. Instead, He Who Remains, likely a variant of Kang, showed up. Here, Marvel Studios took some of the source material from the comics, and made their own thing with it. We don't know if they will do something similar with Titania. Variety's a trusted source, but if Marvel is taking existing source material in a different direction, that information may be saved for a later reveal.

Who is Titania? How will she fit into the MCU?

Titania, born Mary MacPherran, has long been a rival of She-Hulk, as the two match up pretty well on their epic strength. MacPherran, though, was born prematurely and was far from a hulking brute growing up. She grew jealous of super-powered beings and others, and was one day offered superhuman powers by Doctor Doom.

This could easily snap into the MCU timeline we know, as Doom, who worked with Kang the Conqueror in the comics. This connection could tie the villains together, as Kang seems positioned to be a big bad for the future MCU Phases.

Looking at the Black Widow end-credits scene, and how Loki concluded, Marvel's definitely doing everything it can to make the Disney Plus shows integral to the storytelling of this whole situation. And since Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth, as Hulk and Abomination will be in the She-Hulk cast, it's not a huge leap to suggest that Titania may appear in properties outside of this show. It's all one giant moving Marvel movie machine.

And since Titania's got some jealousy and manipulatable emotions, we're wondering if she's on the Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine's recruitment list. Val's already roped in USAgent and Yelena, and so the mighty Titania could be a perfect fit for her growing roster of baddies.