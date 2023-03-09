iPhone 15 Pro just tipped to have a more powerful LiDAR sensor

Apple could update the iPhone 15 Pro's LiDAR scanner, the first update the feature will have got since it was introduced, according to analysts from Barclays (via MacRumors (opens in new tab)).

Analysts Blayne Curtis and Tom O'Malley wrote in a recent report that the current LiDAR module, designed by Lumentum and manufactured by WIN, would be replaced by one designed and built by Sony.

Fellow leaker Ming-Chi Kuo (opens in new tab) (via MacRumors (opens in new tab)) has also claimed Apple was bringing a new LiDAR sensor to this year's new iPhones. The benefit of the new parts, Kuo says, will apparently be either more power efficiency or greater performance, depending on how Apple wants to tune the new parts.

Apple's not talked much about the LiDAR sensor on its pro iPhones since it arrived on the iPhone 12 Pro. However, given the sensor's use in augmented reality applications, and with Apple strongly rumored to be bringing out an AR/VR headset soon, it would make sense that the company would pick this iPhone generation to revamp the feature. Perhaps the sensors could be used to better support possible iPhone/headset feature integration.

We are still unlikely to see the LiDAR sensor added to the vanilla iPhone 15 models though. Just like a 120Hz refresh rate, a telephoto camera or Apple's latest chip, LiDAR is expected to be for Pro models only.

With Apple's normal iPhone launch window in September still six months away, there's more time for rumors such as those alleging USB-C ports, solid-state buttons on the Pro models and slightly curvier designs for the new models, to appear. And you'll be able to catch up on them all in our iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro hubs.

Analysis: iPhone 15 Pro LiDAR upgrade

LiDAR in the recent iPhones has arguably been a feature that's easy to forget about unless you're really into AR apps. But it does help with depth sensing, which can yield benefits with things like better depth of field in portrait photos.

A more powerful LiDAR sensor could deliver the scope for better profile photos, allowing for more object separation and edge detection. This could be one way the iPhone 15 Pro models could hit back at the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and its excellent portrait photos; it currently tops our best camera phones list, beating the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

And improved efficiency should help the iPhone 15 Pro offer better battery life even in the face of snapping loads of profile shots.

But the scanner may also be the key to supercharge AR apps and really bring them to the fore. In their current guise, they can be very handy (say, figuring out where to place a sofa or cupboards in a room via the IKEA app), but they lack any real killer apps or use cases. A next-gen LiDAR scanner could change that; time will tell.

More from Tom's Guide