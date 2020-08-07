iPhone 12 display leak shows the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has it beat

Another leak has claimed that none of the upcoming iPhone 12 models will have a 120Hz refresh-rate display, which could see it lose out to the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

DSCC analyst Ross Young, who has a particular insight into smartphones screen supply chains, claimed once again that there will be no 120Hz display for any of the four iPhone 12 models.

We’d previously expected that the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max would have the higher refresh rate, while the standard iPhone 12 and 12 Max will have a basic 60hz panel.

But no 120Hz refresh rate for any of the iPhones 12 handsets could be a big disappointment, especially when the Samsung Galaxy S20 series from earlier in the year come with 120Hz display. And the newly revealed Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will also come with a 120Hz display, as well as an impressive range of specs, could have the iPhone 12 on the ropes before it's even released.

Our sources indicate no 120Hz hardware on new iPhones. You need 120Hz driver ICs.August 4, 2020

We’re probably a month away from the reveal of the iPhone 12. And a bevvy of leaks over the past eight months have given us a pretty strong impression of what Apple’s next range of smartphones will look like and whether Young’s sources are on the money.

From what we know so far, there will be four iPhone models: the 5.4-inch base iPhone 12, the 6.1-inch iPhones 12 Max and iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Max Pro with its 6.7-inch display.

With a new design that harks back to the iPhone 4 of yore, the iPhone 12 handsets will all sport flat edges that look rather fetching. And we feel such a design really works for what seems to be the 5.4-inch iPhone 12.

Speaking of displays, there have been mixed leaks and rumors as to whether the iPhone 12 phones will have a smaller display notch than their predecessors. Some have suggested the notch size would be reduced, but other leaks have claimed it will remain the same; a smaller notch would be much appreciated as it would give the iPhone 12’s display more actual screen space.

All four models will make use of Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, which promises a performance boost over the iPhone 11. And the standard iPhone 12 and 12 Max will have a pair of rear cameras, which we can expect will be slightly upgraded over their predecessors. While the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max will have a trio of rear cameras complimented by a LiDAR sensor, such as the one on the iPad Pro 2020, to improve things like depth sensing and augmented reality experiences.

As such, the iPhones 12 Pro handsets look to be the ones to get if you have money to burn, whereas the standard iPhone 12 will be for those will shallower pockets. If you’re on a particularly tight budget then the iPhone SE 2020 is also worth checking out.