Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp Having Major Outages

Updated 4:40 p.m. EDT 7/3/19

The world’s not ending, but this is pretty close.

If you've been on Twitter today, you've probably seen users reporting problems with Facebook images, Twitter DMs, WhatsApp connections, and Instagram Stories since early this morning.

In a statement sent just before 4 p.m. EDT, a Facebook rep said, “During one of our routine maintenance operations, we triggered an issue that is making it difficult for some people to upload or send photos and videos."

At the same time, another glitch has afflicted Twitter, which is outside of the Facebook app family.

"We're currently having some issues with DM delivery and notifications. We're working on a fix and will follow up as soon as we have an update for you. Apologies for the inconvenience," Twitter (TWTR) said in a tweet.

When we checked Down Detector, it showed all websites experienced a large spike in outage reports, peaking around 11 a.m. EDT. Facebook maxed out at over 7,500 reports, while Instagram users reported over 14,000 problems with the photo-sharing app.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.