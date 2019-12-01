HUGE 4K TV deal: Samsung's massive 70-incher just dropped to $549

It's time to give your living room a big-screen upgrade. Best Buy keeps pumping out the deals for Cyber Monday, and right now they're taking $350 off the 70-inch Samsung 6 Series Smart 4K UHD TV.
This 70-inch smart TV lets everyone enjoy crisp, vibrant colors in beautiful Ultra HD resolution — no matter the lighting conditions. A quad-core processor ensures top-notch visuals, and the Dolby Digital Plus sound system works in conjunction with 20-watt speakers for robust audio. A Christmas Story, anyone...?
Samsung 6 Series 4K TV (70-inch): was $899 now $549
It's a massive screen with massive savings. This 70-inch smart TV will let you watch all your favorite movies, TV shows, and sporting events in gorgeous 4K resolution. Thanks to all the built-in apps, your multimedia options are almost limitless.
View Deal
The Samsung UN70NU6070FXZA is perfect for gamers and movie-lovers alike, letting you enjoy millions of colors on its fantastically vibrant 70-inch display. The powerful quad-core processor keeps things moving smoothly, allowing you to stream TV shows, movies, games, and more in beautiful 4K resolution.
This model used to be $899 at Best Buy, but you can snatch it up now for just $549. If you've been holding out for a new TV this year, now's the time to pull the trigger.
Not quite ready for a huge screen? Check out other TV deals on our constantly updated Cyber Monday deals page.
