Huawei Mate 30 Could Be the World's Fastest Wireless Charging Phone

Wireless charging is becoming a common feature on flagship phones, but the charging speed tends to be noticeably slower than using a standard wall charger due to the wireless pads’ inherently lower wattage.

However, rumors suggest that Huawei might be debuting high-powered wireless charging tech with its next major handset release.

Huawei’s Mate 30 , according to a Weibo user (via TechRadar ) who frequently posts smartphone leaks and rumors, will be capable of 25W wireless charging, which is 10W more than the average wirelessly charging phone is currently capable of.

This would also make the Mate 30 the most effective wireless charging phone on the market. The current highest wireless charging speed can be found on the Xiaomi Mi 9 , which can manage 20W.

In addition, 25W wireless charging would strike a substantial blow against Samsung’s newly debuted Galaxy Note 10 , which is only capable of 25W wired charging out of the box, with the option for 45W charging locked behind a small selection of separately sold chargers. The Note 10's wireless charging ability maxes out at 15W.

Huawei’s P30 Pro is equipped with 15W wireless charging, contains a 4,200mAh battery, and carries within its box a 40W wired charger, which tops up the phone’s battery rapidly. Assuming the Mate 30 also improves on the P30 Pro's battery capacity and wired charging abilities (or even stays at the same level), then Huawei will have a seriously fast charging and efficient handset on its hands, both highly desirable qualities to users.