How to watch The Binge movie on Hulu: Release date, cast, reviews and more

The Binge release date, cast Release date: Friday, August 28

Cast: Skyler Gisondo, Eduardo Franco, Dexter Darden, Vince Vaughn

Director: Jeremy Garelick

Run-time: 1h 38 min

Age rating: N/A

Rotten Tomatoes: 30%

It's a free for all when you watch The Binge online. The premise of new Hulu movie, which features Vince Vaughn, is basically The Purge, but with alcohol and drugs instead of murder. Bottom's up!

In the world of The Binge, all drugs and alcohol are illegal except for one day of the year. Three friends who recently turned 18 (Skyler Gisondo, Eduardo Franco, Dexter Darden) are finally allowed to take part in the big Binge Party. How is Vaughn involved? He plays Principal Carleson, who tries to warn his students about the possible perils of bingeing too hard.

But teens will teen, of course. They even roofie their own parents so they party without any rules. "This is our last chance to make a great memory," Hags (Darden) declares. "Tonight we become legends."

But first, the trio has to make it to the big party, which turns out to be more difficult (and crazy) than they expected. Meanwhile, Vaughn's uptight principal finds himself at a party filled with wine-sipping ladies. Rosé all binge day!

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch The Binge online. Plus, check out the trailer:

How to watch The Binge movie in the US

If you're in the U.S., you can watch The Binge on Hulu starting August 28 at 12:01 a.m. ET. That means lucky West Coasters can catch it at 9 p.m. tonight.

The Binge is just one of many exclusive movies and TV shows offered on Hulu. In addition to its acclaimed originals like Palm Springs, PEN15 and Shrill, Hulu streams next-day airings of current TV shows and library content from FX.View Deal

How to watch The Binge in the UK, Canada or Australia

Unfortunately, Hulu is only available in the U.S.

The Binge cast

While Vince Vaughn is the biggest name in The Binge cast, he actually has more of a supporting role. Here's the cast list for The Binge:

Skyler Gisondo as Griffin

Eduardo Franco as Andrew

Dexter Darden as Hags

Vince Vaughn as Principal Carleson

Grace Van Dien as Lena

Zainne Saleh as Sarah

The Binge movie reviews

The Binge is receiving pretty negative reviews. Here's a sampling of what movie critics are saying:

New York Times: "Here’s an equation for third-period math: Take Superbad, Booksmart, and, hell, any teen-party movie, add in a useless overarching conceit, subtract all originality. The result is The Binge, a new Hulu original that is only exceptional in its mind-numbing inanity."

AV Club: "Even the occasional funny line grows wearying, because nothing in this movie happens for any real reason. The details that labor to appear random, the big slapstick plot turns, and the predetermined character arcs are all equally meaningless."

CinemaBlend: "There are times where the movie teases the potential to be something special, landing a joke so funny that you need to hit pause so that you don’t accidentally miss something important in the story. At other times lines bomb so hard that you can hear everyone in the world not laughing."

TV Guide: "It's a low-stakes hangout movie that provides some laughs and a good time. It's a perfect late summer streaming movie that works better at home on TV than it would in a theater."