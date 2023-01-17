How to watch That '90s Show online: release date and time

Looking to watch That '90s Show? We're guessing you heard that Point Place, WI is back. Yes, a new generation will be hanging out down the street. Even though, as we know, it's the same old thing they did last week.

It's all, how do you say ... alright. Or at least that's what Kitty is probably saying. Red? Well, the Forman family patriarch is now a grandfather, making his cranky behavior even more befitting. We wonder how he'd react to learning about how Netflix works.

Don't worry about this being connected to the ill-fated That '80s Show, as that series isn't tied to That '90s show. Instead, That '90s Show is a direct sequel to That 70's Show, and one that explains what it's like to grow up being named after a Star Wars character. Because, yes, That '90s Show introduces us to Leia Forman, Eric and Donna's teenage daughter.

Visiting her grandparents in Point Place for the summer, Leia will get a good look at the basement her dad spent too much time in during the '70s, and even make friends with the son of two of her dad's friends.

So, here's how to watch That '90s Show online (and check out the trailer below):

You don't have to wait much longer, as Netflix will drop That '90s Show on Thursday, January 19. The 10-episode season arrives at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. GMT and 7 p.m. AEDT.

(Image credit: Netflix)

That '90s Show reviews aren't out yet

Interestingly enough, there are no reviews for That '90s Show at the time of publishing, less than two days before the series goes live. This suggests Netflix set an embargo closer to the series' release date than one might expect. We're not positive about how this impacts its chances to be one of the best shows on Netflix.

We will update this story once That '90s Show reviews come out.

That '90s Show cast

Callie Haverda stars in That '90s show as Leia Forman, and Topher Grace and Laura Prepon will reprise their roles as her parents, Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti. Expect less of them than her grandparents, though, as all signs suggest That '90s show is more about Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty Forman. Donna's father Bob (Don Stark) is back as well.

Then, we have a set of fresh faces for the fellow teens for Leia to make friends with:

Mace Coronel plays Jay Kelso , son of Michael Kelso (Ashton Kutcher) and Jackie Burkhart (Mila Kunis). While the trailer suggests he’s a bit of a player, like his dad, Netflix has described him as “a true romantic” and an aspiring filmmaker.

, son of Michael Kelso (Ashton Kutcher) and Jackie Burkhart (Mila Kunis). While the trailer suggests he’s a bit of a player, like his dad, Netflix has described him as “a true romantic” and an aspiring filmmaker. Ashley Aufderheide plays Gwen , a loyal but rebellious ‘Riot grrrl’ and is described as a “petite but edgy powerhouse.”

, a loyal but rebellious ‘Riot grrrl’ and is described as a “petite but edgy powerhouse.” Reyn Doi plays Ozzie , Gwen’s best friend and openly gay, described as “incredibly honest.”

, Gwen’s best friend and openly gay, described as “incredibly honest.” Maxwell Acee Donovan plays Nate , Gwen’s older brother who is described as a “corn-fed midwesterner” and drives a beat-up Dodge minivan. Judging from the trailer he seems to be the show’s Kelso stand-in, and doesn’t seem particularly smart.

, Gwen’s older brother who is described as a “corn-fed midwesterner” and drives a beat-up Dodge minivan. Judging from the trailer he seems to be the show’s Kelso stand-in, and doesn’t seem particularly smart. Samantha Morelos plays Nikki, Nate’s girlfriend who comes from a family of overachievers. She’s described as intelligent, and into volunteering, but she also has a rebellious streak.

Then, we can expect other familiar faces, also likely making small-level cameos:

Ashton Kutcher plays Michael Kelso , Jay’s father and is far from the sharpest tool in the shed.

, Jay’s father and is far from the sharpest tool in the shed. Mila Kunis plays Jackie Burkhart , Jay’s mother and the former mean girl of the original show.

, Jay’s mother and the former mean girl of the original show. Wilmer Valderrama plays Fez, originally the foreign exchange student and now a popular local hair stylist.

Tommy Chong is also back, as local stoner. Jim Rash (Community) reprises his role as as Fez’s former roommate Fenton.

Expect cameos from Brian Austin Green and Adam Sandler. Oh, and as for Hyde? Do not expect to see Danny Masterson, due to his ongoing legal issues.