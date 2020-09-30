How to watch South Park Pandemic Special: Air date, time and how to stream it for free

South Park season 24 start time, channel South Park "The Pandemic Special" is a 1-hour episode, and it starts at 8 p.m. ET tomorrow (Wednesday, Sept. 30) on Comedy Central.

This time, when we watch South Park, we're more than aware of what their crazy topic is — 2020 has had no shortage of them — but how they'll take things further than they have to. Yes, Randy Marsh and Eric Cartman are going as crazy as your weirdest neighbor, and it's not even South Park's season 24 premiere.

As usual, South Park will lend its grossed-out mind to current events, but during this time of COVID-19, we're kinda curious what show-runners Matt Stone and Trey Parker have up their sleeves. We've seen practically every single reality over the last 23 seasons, and so it feels like the series is getting a test of if it can out-crazy 2020.

The official episode description reads as follows:

"Randy comes to terms with his role in the COVID-19 outbreak as the on-going pandemic presents continued challenges to the citizens of South Park. The kids happily head back to school but nothing resembles the normal that they once knew; not their teachers, not their homeroom, not even Eric Cartman."

The official trailer suggests otherwise, though. In it, we see a Cartman refusing to go back to school (which sounds pretty normal for Eric). The clip also teases Randy throwing a big "Pandemic Special" event, which sounds like the last thing these Colorado residents need to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Kyle, always the voice of reason, is trying to get Cartman to obey social distancing rules, and well ... the one part of the below clip that matches the description: South Park Elementary is now taught by police officers. Bet that will work out fine for all.

How to watch South Park Pandemic Special with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- and you've landed in a place without Comedy Central on TV -- and you can't watch South Park, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

How to watch South Park Pandemic Special in the US

If you're in the U.S., the South Park Pandemic Special starts at 8 p.m. ET tomorrow (Wednesday, Sept. 30) on Comedy Central. Season 24's premiere has yet to be announced.

Comedy Central is on most cable packages, and, fortunately for those who have cut the cord, it's also on one of the best streaming services for live TV, Sling TV.

And thanks to Sling's free 3-day trial, you can watch the South Park Pandemic Special for free, if you remember to cancel.

How to watch South Park Pandemic Special in the UK

In the UK, you'll find new South Park episodes on Comedy Central UK, which is available on Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99. subscription. They haven't announced when this Pandemic Special will come to the UK, but we'd assume it's not long from now.

The previous 22 seasons are on Prime Video UK, while Netflix UK's South Park library is incomplete.

How to watch South Park Pandemic Special in the Canada

Similarly, Canadians have a way to watch South Park — it's on Crave — but no confirmed air date for this new special. We'll update this story if and when we learn more.