How to watch Nintendo Direct to hear Chris Pratt's Mario voice

What's a Nintendo Direct stream without games? Well, it's one that we're still curious about, as the casting of Chris Pratt as the voice actor for Mario, Nintendo's iconic pipe-surfing plumber, was met with confusion. Then, Pratt made us all the more confused, by saying the voice he's using for the character is unlike anything we've heard.

Specifically, Pratt told Variety (opens in new tab) that "I worked really closely with the directors and trying out a few things and landed on something that I’m really proud of and can’t wait for people to see and hear... I’m providing a voice for an animated character, and it is updated and unlike anything you’ve heard in the Mario world before.”

Then, news broke that this trailer would debut at New York Comic-Con 2022, leading folks to wonder if an online stream would also happen. Fortunately, that's just the case — as a Nintendo Direct just for the Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer has been announced. The announcement literally says "no game information will be featured."

Nintendo has announced that this Nintendo Direct will be on Thursday, October 6, at 4:05 p.m. ET / 1:05 p.m. PT / 9:05 p.m. BST / 7:05 a.m. AEDT (on Friday).

How to watch the Nintendo Direct for the Mario movie

The Nintendo Direct for the Super Mario Bros. Movie will take place Thursday, October 6 at 4:05 p.m. ET / 1:05 p.m. PT / 9:05 p.m. BST / 7:05 a.m. AEDT. The livestreamed showcase is dedicated to a Super Mario Bros. Movie presentation, which will debut the trailer for the movie.

The presentation will run for 40 minutes, and there won't be a pre- or post-show. Once the live stream concludes, it will also be available to watch on demand.

Viewers in the U.K. may want to note that Nintendo UK will not be streaming the Direct (opens in new tab) as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. However, a video on-demand version will be available at 4 p.m. local time, and U.K. viewers can still tune into Nintendo’s other regional social channels to watch the event live.

What to expect from the Mario movie Nintendo Direct

The animated Super Mario Bros. Movie will feature more than just Pratt as Mario, but that's the casting we're still the most hung up on.

Charlie Day's a slam-dunk for Mario's brother Luigi, as is Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong. We believe Jack Black will nail the Bowser character, but we were a little surprised at that. We're also incredibly curious to see what Anya Taylor-Joy's Princess Peach will be like. Keegan-Michael Key's Toad should be a hoot.

Aside from how Pratt and his co-stars sound, we're curious as to how the Mushroom Kingdom will appear in this animated movie — and if or how the film's plot will go beyond a simple search to save Princess Peach.