How to watch Nintendo Direct September 2022 — and these Switch games are rumored to appear

After weeks of speculation and online rumors, we now know the date for the next Nintendo Direct. And much to the delight of Nintendo fans everywhere, the livestream is less than 24 hours away.

Nintendo has announced that its next Nintendo Direct will be on Tuesday, September 13, and will feature “roughly 40 minutes of information mainly focused on Nintendo Switch games launching this winter.”

The last Nintendo Direct was all the way back in February, so we're definitely due for a new one. Here are all the details you need to watch the Nintendo Direct in September 2022.

How to watch the Nintendo Direct September 2022

The Nintendo Direct for September 2022 will take place Tuesday, September 13 at 10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT and 3 p.m BST. The livestreamed showcase of upcoming Nintendo Switch games will be broadcast across various platforms, including Twitch and YouTube.

Tune in at 7 a.m. PT tomorrow, 9/13, for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information mostly focused on #NintendoSwitch games launching this winter.Watch it here 🎥:https://t.co/CqYDjy0iHo pic.twitter.com/xIplXiSvkOSeptember 12, 2022 See more

The presentation will run for 40 minutes, and there won't be a pre- or post-show. Once the live stream concludes, it will also be available to watch on demand.

Viewers in the U.K. may want to note that Nintendo UK will not be streaming the Direct (opens in new tab) as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. However, a video on-demand version will be available at 4 p.m. local time, and U.K. viewers can still tune into Nintendo’s other regional social channels to watch the event live.

What to expect from Nintendo Direct September 2022

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo is a tricky company to predict. Just when you think you’ve got them sussed out they go and do something whacky like release a cardboard construction accessory named Labo. So, when it comes to a Nintendo Direct, all bets are off. Sometimes you’ve just got to expect the unexpected.

However, that doesn’t mean we don’t have a few online rumors that could potentially hint at what we’ll see during the Direct. Industry insider Jeff Grubb (via VGC (opens in new tab)) has claimed that Nintendo will be bringing the previously released Wii U remasters of The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker and The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess to the Switch this winter. And he’s also suggested that a Metroid Prime HD remaster is in the works. If accurate, a Nintendo Direct could be the ideal place to reveal this highly-requested port.

Breath of the Wild 2 was delayed into 2023 earlier this year, but there is the possibility that this Direct could offer up a fresh look at the highly-anticipated sequel. We’ve not seen anything new from the game since E3 2021, so we’re arguably overdue new details. Meanwhile, Mario’s next 3D adventure is practically an inevitability, and it’s been almost five years since Mario Odyssey released, so perhaps the Italian plumbers next adventure will be revealed this week.

Of course, the only real way to know exactly what Nintendo has planned for the next few months, and beyond, is to tune in the Nintendo Direct yourself. Make sure to keep it locked to Tom’s Guide as we’ll have full coverage of all the announcements once the livestream begins.