How to add your COVID-19 vaccination card to Apple Wallet in iOS 15.1

Want to learn how to add your COVID-19 vaccination card to your Apple Wallet? If you're running software version iOS 15.1 on your iPhone, you can place your proof of vaccination among the other passes and payment methods in your virtual wallet.

Instead of relying on a third-party app, or carrying around your physical vaccination card, consider adding your proof of vaccination to your Apple Wallet on any of the best iPhones. It's not a complicated process, we promise. We've listed out step-by-step instructions on how to add your COVID-19 vaccination card to your Apple Wallet below.

The best iPhone apps you can download

See the best iPhone deals right now

Note that you'll need to be running the latest iOS software for your Apple Wallet to offer COVID-19 vaccination card support. See our guide on how to download iOS 15 to update to the iOS 15.1 version, which also adds SharePlay and ProRes recording for those with iPhone 13 Pro series.

The new vaccination card feature is partially dependent on individual states and countries adding support for digital, verifiable vaccination cards. We successfully tested it out with the NYS Wallet app, but similar steps should apply to different forms of proof. Those who got their jab at national pharmacies like CVS or Walgreens can add COVID-19 vaccination cards to Apple Wallet, too.

Here's how to add your COVID-19 vaccination card to your Apple Wallet.

How to add your COVID-19 vaccination card to Apple Wallet

1. Open your digital proof of vaccination on your iPhone, whether it's in a pharmacy app or other third-party app provided by your state or country.

2. Click the "Add to Apple Wallet" icon. If you don't see this icon, your digital vaccination proof provider might not offer support yet. You can try clicking share, plus or ellipses icon to find an "Add to Apple Wallet" prompt, too.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Click "Add" from the options window. You might be redirected to the Apple Wallet app.

(Image credit: Future)

4. View your COVID-19 vaccination card in your Apple Wallet. It should appear as the top pass option, beneath your payment methods. Now, when you're asked to show proof of vaccination, you can open this card in your Apple Wallet.

(Image credit: Future)

If your pharmacy provided a QR code, you can see how our friends over at LaptopMag added their COVID-19 vaccination card from CVS.

How to add your COVID-19 vaccination card to Apple Wallet from a paper card

As of now, the option to add your COVID-19 vaccination card to Apple Wallet only works with digital forms of proof. That means you cannot add a paper vaccination card to your Apple Wallet. You'll need to first verify your vaccination status with a receipt from your pharmacy or with a digital program, which are available in most states.

For more information, visit the CDC's COVID-19 vaccine website.