Here’s how to watch the Future Games Show Spring Showcase live today

The Future Games Show is back for the spring, ready to showcase a whole range of new games, offering everything from world premiers and new trailers to demos and developer presentations.

Future Games Show Spring Showcase Powered by Turtle Beach, to give it its full name will be streamed today (March 23) across the likes of Twitch, YouTube, and on our gaming-centric sibling site GamesRadar (opens in new tab). Briana White and Cody Christian, who voiced Aerith Gainsborough and Cloud Strife respectively in Final Fantasy VII Remake, will be your hosts for the show.

They’ll lead the charge into some exciting looks into upcoming games, such as the new zero-g shooter Hyenas being developed by Creative Assembly's Alien Isolation team. But with some 45 games in total, expect to have plenty to virtually gorge yourself on.

How to watch the Future Games Show Spring Showcase Powered by Turtle Beach

The Future Games Show Spring Showcase will kick off today at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. GMT / 11 p.m. CET.

The 85-minute-long show will be streamed on Twitch (opens in new tab), Facebook (opens in new tab), YouTube (opens in new tab), Twitter (opens in new tab), GamesRadar (opens in new tab), and TikTok (opens in new tab).

We’ve embedded the YouTube video below for your convenience. Make sure to set a reminder, so you’ll get pinged when the showcase is about to start.

And if you miss the showcase make sure to check back for it on YouTube and visit GamesRadar for all the highlights and latest news.

But it won’t be a showcase games fans will want to miss as we’re set to get a look at what’s next for Techland’s zombie-horror hit Dying Light 2, as well as a look at The Expanse: A Telltale Series, which should give us a better feel for how the epic Amazon Prime Video sci-fi show will be translated into a story-driven game.

Furthermore, we’ll get a look at how Kickstarter super-success story Mika and the Witch's Mountain is coming along, as well as the next-gen tactical shooter The Miasma Chronicles. So you’ll definitely want the Future Games Show Spring Showcase on your radar today.