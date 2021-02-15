GTA 6: New job listing suggests release date is closer than we thought

GTA 6 has not been officially confirmed just yet, but a recent job listing at developer Rockstar suggests that the next installment in the franchise could be closer to release than expected.

This year will mark eight years since the original release of GTA V on the PS3 and Xbox 360, meaning there's certainly an argument for a next-generation GTA game for the PS5 and Xbox Series X. An upgraded version of GTA V will come to the PS5, but it's not the same as a brand-new game.

Dualshockers discovered that Rockstar is currently looking for a "Cinematic Gameplay Capture Artist." In layman’s terms that means someone who would be responsible for recording in-game footage for trailers.

Of course, you can’t capture gameplay footage without a game to play first. So this job listing potentially hints that the inevitable GTA 6 is entering a significant stretch in its development and could be nearing a stage where we get to see actual game footage at an official reveal. But this is just speculation at the moment.

Very little is known about GTA 6 but the most popular theory is that the game will feature a return to the Miami-inspired Vice City, first featured in the PS2 game of the same name.

Don’t get too excited, however, leaker Yan2295 tweeted earlier this year that GTA 6 is “not coming soon" that lines up with information reported by gaming journalist Jason Schreier in 2020 that the next GTA is still “a ways away."

Last year, during Sony’s June PS5 showcase, Rockstar announced an enhanced version of GTA V for the PS5 and Xbox Series X which will be released at some point in 2021. So there is the possibility that this recruitment drive is to support the approaching release of this next-gen port instead.

Either way, this job posting suggests that Rockstar is ramping up its marketing division. That likely means some type of announcement in the near future; fingers crossed it’ll be confirmation that GTA 6 is just around the corner.

Of course, a game as massive in scope as GTA 6 is going to require powerful hardware to play so make sure to check out our guide on where to buy a PS5 or where to buy an Xbox Series X, so you're ready when the game does finally drop.