Google Search just added a great shortcut to save you time

Google searching just got a little bit easier on your desktop, thanks to the introduction of a brand new keyboard shortcut. The best part is that it’s not even very difficult to remember.

If you’ve ever found yourself at the bottom of a Google Search page and had to go back to the search bar, this is the tip for you. Instead of using the mouse cursor as you normally would, just hit the ‘/’ key, and Google will take you there right away.

It really is that simple. No matter where you are on a Google search page, hitting the / key will pop up the search bar. That way you can refine your current search, or start over from scratch.

According to 9to5Google, Google is informing users of this shortcut with a brief pop-up in the bottom-left hand corner of your screen. We can confirm that the we've seen the pop-up and that the shortcut works properly.

For most people, this will only save a couple of seconds, though that savings will add up over time. And for those that can’t or don’t navigate with a mouse, this is going to make Google search more accessible.

(Image credit: Google/Toms' Guide)

Google has long-supported using the Tab key to navigate without a mouse, but getting around is a slower process. By letting users immediately jump back to the search bar with the / key, Google is saving keyboard users a considerable amount of time finding what they need.

So go ahead and check out this new shortcut right now. You might be surprised at how convenient it is, even if you are normally happy to use the mouse. Just be aware this is a desktop-only feature. Mobile users are still going to have to scroll back to the top of the screen as always.