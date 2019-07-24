Galaxy Note 10 vs Galaxy S10: How the Rumored Specs Compare

With a near complete list of specs leaked for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, we can now approach the matter of whether Samsung’s new phablet surpasses or is in fact inferior to the Galaxy S10 series, launched earlier this year.

We’re going to compare the standard and plus models of the S10 and Note 10. Our apologies to the S10e, but it doesn’t look like there will be a budget edition of the Note 10 at launch, if indeed at all.

Here's how the specs are shaping up so far based on rumors and leaks.

Galaxy Note 10 vs Note 10: Specs Compared

S10 S10+ Note 10 (rumored) Note 10+ (rumored) Base Price $899 $999 $999 $1199 Display Resolution 6.1-inch Edge AMOLED (3040 x 1440) 6.4-inch Edge AMOLED (3040 x 1440) 6.3-inch AMOLED (FHD+) 6.8-inch AMOLED (QHD+) CPU Snapdragon 855 Snapdragon 855 Snapdragon 855+ Snapdragon 855+ RAM 8GB 8GB/12GB 8GB 12GB Storage 128GB, 512GB 128GB, 512GB, 1TB 256GB 256GB MicroSD Yes (up to 512GB) Yes (up to 512GB) No Yes Rear Cameras 16-MP ultra-wide (f/2.2), 12-MP dual-pixel wide (f/1.5, f/2.4), 12-MP telephoto (f/2.4) 16-MP ultra-wide (f/2.2), 12-MP dual-pixel wide (f/1.5, f/2.4), 12-MP telephoto (f/2.4) 16-MP ultra-wide (f/2.2), 12-MP dual-pixel wide (f/1.5, f/1.8, f/2.4), 12-MP telephoto (f/2.2) Three, a16-MP ultra-wide (f/2.2), 12-MP dual-pixel wide (f/1.5, f/1.8, f/2.4), 12-MP telephoto (f/2.2), plus ToF sensor Front Camera(s) 10-MP dual pixel (f/1.9) 10-MP dual pixel (f/1.9), 8-MP depth-sensing (f/2.2) 10-MP dual pixel (f/2.2) 10-MP dual pixel (f/2.2) Battery 3,400 mAh 4,100 mAh 3,400 - 3,500 mAh 4,300 - 4,500 mAh Dimensions 5.9 x 2.77 x 0.3 inches 6.2 x 2.91 x 0.3 inches TBA TBA Weight 5.5 ounces 6.17 ounces 5.9 ounces 6.98 ounces

Displays

The Galaxy Note 10 is expected to feature a 6.3-inch display and the Galaxy Note 10+ a huge 6.8-inch screen. Compare that to the 6.1-inch Galaxy S10 and 6.4-inch Galaxy S10+. If the rumors hold true, there's a much bigger gap in screen size between the Note 10 and Note 10+ and the S10 and S10+.

The separate Galaxy S10 5G has a 6.75-inch display, which is closer in size to the Galaxy Note 10+.

The other major difference is that the regular Note 10 is rumored to have a Full HD+ resolution, which would be not as sharp as the quad HD panel on the Galaxy S10. The Note 10+ would presumably feature a sharper quad HD screen, just like the Galaxy S10+.

Aesthetically, the Note 10 and Note 10+ should have a cutout for the front camera in the middle of the display, while the S10 and S10+ put this punch hole on the right side of the screen.

(Image credit: Screenshot by Don Reisinger via TechTalkTV)

Processors, RAM and Storage

One rumor suggests that the Note 10 series will be powered by a newer Snapdragon 855+ processor, which would help boost performance over the S10, especially when it comes to gaming. The 855+ increases the CPU clock speed and promises 15% better GPU performance. Some versions of the Note 10 will also come with Samsung’s own Exynos 9820 chip, which can also be found in the international version of the S10 line.

In terms of RAM, it looks like the Galaxy Note 10 will have 8GB and the Galaxy Note 10+ will step that up to 12GB. The Galaxy S10 has 8GB on board, while the Galaxy S10+ has 8GB with a 12GB option.

The Galaxy Note 10 will reportedly have 256GB of storage, as will the Note 10+, while the S10 and S10+ start with 128GB with options to go up to 512GB and even 1TB for the S10+. It makes sense that the regular Note 10 would start with 256GB if the rumors are true that Samsung is killing off the microSD slot for that model.

The Note 10+ will allegedly include a microSD card slot, just like the Galaxy S10 and S10+.

Cameras

Here's where things get tricky. The Galaxy Note 10 is rumored to pack three cameras on the back just like the Galaxy S10 and S10+: a standard lens, an ultra-wide angle lens and telephoto lens. However, the Galaxy Note 10+ is expected to add a time of flight (ToF) sensor, similar to the Galaxy S10 5G.

This ToF sensor would presumably help produce better portrait shots with a more convincing bokeh effect, as well as provide better performance in augmented reality apps.

Another rumor points to a possible fifth camera for the Galaxy Note 10+, but there's not much substance to it other than what appears to be a photo of a dummy unit.

The main camera on both the Note 10 and Note 10+ should be able to do something the S10 and S10+ can't. The main 12-MP camera will apparently feature a triple-stage variable aperture with three different aperture sizes — f/1.5, f/1.8 and f/2.4. The Galaxy S10 had just f/1.5 and f/2.4 as aperture options. This should result in better photos in various lighting conditions.

(Image credit: Phone Arena)

Battery and charging

Get ready for a smaller battery on the regular Galaxy Note 10. Rumors point to a 3,500 or 3,600 mAh battery on the Note 10, which would be significantly less capacity than the 4,000 mAh battery on the Galaxy Note 9. Still, the Galaxy S10 gets by with a 3,400 mAh battery. And because the Note 10 may have a lower-resolution full HD+ display, compared to quad HD on the S10, it may offer longer endurance than the S10.

The Galaxy Note 10+ is rumored to feature a battery with 4,300 or 4,500 mAh capacity, which would be higher than the 4,100 mAh in the Galaxy S10+.

As for charging, the Note 10 and Note 10+ may both support super-fast 45-watt charging, but it's not clear whether that will require an optional purchase. It may be the case that both phones offer 25-watt charging out of the box, which would still be better than the 15W-charging on the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus. The Galaxy S10 5G also does 25W.

Special features (and missing features)

The biggest differentiator between the Galaxy Note line and the Galaxy S series remains the S Pen. And the S Pen in the new Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ will apparently offer some notable upgrades. These include new Air Command features for performing various gestures. The S Pen is also rumored to produce context-appropriate sounds. For example, if you’re using the stylus to highlight text, it will make a sound like a highlighter.

Other S Pen rumors have included a built-in camera for the S Pen, but that has not been substantiated.

It's possible that Samsung could also debut a feature called DeX Live on the Galaxy Note 10 and/or Note 10+ that would enable you to use the phones as a PC and connect wirelessly to a nearby monitor. This could be a productivity boost for some.

It's worth noting, though, that both the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ are reportedly killing the headphone jack. So you'll have to opt for wireless earbuds or Bluetooth headphones. The S10 and S10+ both have a headphone jack.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

Outlook

Overall, the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ are not looking dramatically different from the S10 and S10+. But there are lots of little upgrades promised that could compel smartphone shoppers to make the plunge.

If the rumors proved true, the Note and Note 10+ will both offer faster performance, more capable cameras and faster charging, plus any new features that Samsung decides to include with the S Pen. We'll have to wait until August 7th to see if these differences make the new Notes truly better than the S10 and S10+.