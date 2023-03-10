Fulham vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Fulham have had an incredible season so far and are in the hunt for European football next season. But they have to play host to league-leading Arsenal in this Premier League match, who despite a couple of close calls have won four games in a row and are five points clear of second place Man City.

Fulham vs Arsenal live stream, date, time, channels The Fulham vs Arsenal live stream takes place Sunday, March 12.

► Time 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 1 a.m. AEDT (March 13)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports (opens in new tab)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (opens in new tab) (requires Premium sub)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

This Premier League live stream could really go either way. Fulham have a relatively solid defense and will hold the home advantage for this match. Plus, they will be the more rested side, as Arsenal played European football mid-week and kept most of their starting XI in the lineup against Sporting CP. But Arsenal and their high-powered offense are the more in-form team having won four in a row. You won't want to miss this match.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action this weekend by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

How to watch Fulham vs Arsenal anywhere

The Fulham vs Arsenal live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Fulham vs Arsenal live streams by country

How to watch the Fulham vs Arsenal live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Fulham vs Arsenal live stream on Peacock (opens in new tab), NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.)

You can also watch the game on NBC or stream via the NBC Sports (opens in new tab) website with a valid login. NBC can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Fulham vs Arsenal live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Fulham vs Arsenal live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Fulham vs Arsenal live stream on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeIN Sports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Fulham vs Arsenal live stream in the UK

Sky Sports (opens in new tab) has the Fulham vs Arsenal live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports (opens in new tab) streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Fulham vs Arsenal live stream by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the Fulham vs Arsenal live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Fulham vs Arsenal live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Fulham vs Arsenal live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Fulham vs Arsenal live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services.

Fulham vs Arsenal preview

Fulham have capitalized on their EFL Championship title win last year, surging into seventh place in the English Premier League. They've exceeded expectations and are even beating out fellow London rivals Chelsea in the standings, something that would have been unthinkable at the start of the season. This is in no small part due to the form of striker Aleksandar Mitrović, who is tied for fifth on the EPL's top scorers list.

Arsenal have also exceeded expectations this season, though they started with much loftier goals. And goals they have scored — Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard are all top 10 scorers so far this season, and January signing Leandro Trossard isn't far behind them. In fact, only Machester City and their talismanic goalscorer Eerling Halaand have found the back of the net more than the Gunners.

So it's no surprise that this game will probably come down to which offense does a better job of exposing their opponent. Fulham's Mitrović has been prolific, but the goals really dry up if he can be shut down. But for all Arsenal's scoring prowess and their defense that has allowed the second-fewest goals in the league, they are not invincible. They have played poorly on the road at times this season and their defense has been exposed more often as of late, conceding multiple goals to Bournemouth and Aston Villa in recent weeks.

Don't be surprised if this ultimately ends level after 90 minutes — a 1-1 draw similar to Arsenal's match against Brentford back in February is not an unlikely outcome. But Fulham vs Arsenal should be an exciting match regardless of the winner. Make sure you don't miss this one.