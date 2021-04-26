Forget Tesla Model Y — Ford Mustang Mach-E GT promises killer acceleration

Ford has announced that a performance variant of it's all-electric SUV, titled the Mustang Mach-E GT, promising increased horsepower and acceleration, but at a sizable upcharge.

Per a press release, the Mustang Mach-E GT will jump up to 480 horsepower, up from the standard 266/346, and see torque hit 634 pound-feet, sizably more than the 317/428 currently offered. It will cost buyers an extra $24,000, bringing the starting price of the GT to $59,900.

Last year Ford released the Mustang Mach-E, which rather than take a traditional Mustang and replace the internal combustion with electric motors, saw it make its first all-electric crossover SUV. And now its has 480 horsepower and a price tag to make a gas-drinking V8 Mustang GT blush.

The Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance models start at $59,000 and $64,900 respectively. That’s above $23,000 more expensive than the Mustang GT with its 460hp engine.

But for that hefty extra chunk of cash, these performance-focused Mach-E models have an extra 20hp, with the Mach-E GT kicking out 600 pound-feet of torque and the GT Performance Edition offering 643 lb-ft. Comparatively, the V8 Mustang GT delivers a rather paltry 420 lb-ft.

(Image credit: Ford)

And as electric vehicles deliver full torque from the moment the pedal hits the floor, the Mach-E GT can go from zero to 62 miles per hour in a mere 3.8 seconds. The GT Performance Edition can make the sprint to 62 mph in just 3.5 seconds.

Both models get this performance form a pair of electric motors delivering power to all four wheels and fueled by an 88kWh battery pack. The V8 Mustang GT trails behind, hitting 62 mph from a standing start in 4.3 seconds. That being said, car fans will no doubt appreciate the roar of V8 over the whine of a faster electric motors.

And that’s the rub with the Mustang Mach-E and its performance packs. As speedy these new models claim to be, Mustang fans might argue that a crossover isn’t really a true Mustang.

(Image credit: Ford)

While the Mustang has evolved since its debut in 1964, it remained a muscle car for going fast in straight lines, seemingly not trying to ape the sharpness of sports cars like the Porsche 911.

But the Mustang Mach-E is more or a rival for Tesla than an evolution of the Mustang car. It’s nearest competitor is the Performance iteration of the Tesla Model Y, a crossover with around 450hp that’s able to hit 60 mph in 3.5 seconds (Tesla doesn’t quote 0-62 mph figures, so you can estimate it would do that sprint in around 3.7 seconds). Starting at around $60,000 the Model Y Performance looks ready to square off against Mach-E, in the U.S. at least, as it has yet to hit U.K. roads.

The Model Y appears to have the advantage when it comes to range, with it able to go in excess of 300 miles on a single charge. The Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition are looking at 250 miles and 235 miles per charge respectively.

(Image credit: Ford)

But the GT-model Mach-E cars have been tuned to deliver more performance-focussed handling. This includes a track-centric “Unbridled Extend” driving mode designed to let you get maximum power from the motors yet get more laps out of the battery pack.

You’re also getting a lot more performance styling on the Mustang Mach-E than on the Tesla Model Y. The latter looks more at home serenely wafting along Californian roads, where as the Mach-E might not be a Mustang of old, it still looks like it can leave lengthy tire marks in tarmac.

Orders for the Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition will start on April 28, with the cars looking to be delivered this fall.

How well these cars will keep the legacy of the Mustang alive a card drive further towards electrification, remains an open question. But if Ford can deliver dynamic driving experiences without all the gas guzzling, then we’re hopeful that the sun won’t be setting on the Mustang just yet.