Forget squats — this six-move home workout takes 10-minutes to sculpt strong glutes

Forget squats, if you want to grow your glutes, this 10-minute home workout is a must-try. I won’t lie to you — I hate glute exercises. Whether I’m reluctantly tacking them on to my leg-day workouts as a finisher or warming up with glute activation exercises, I have to take a deep breath and seriously hype myself up.

Yep, I literally teach glute exercises for a living, so it’s pretty counterintuitive, yet every coach has their Achilles heel, and glute workouts are mine. So you better believe I was searching for a short (I repeat, short), fiery, and effective glute workout to share.

You can perform the Train With GAINSBYBRAINS (opens in new tab) session as a bodyweight glute workout or grab a dumbbell, kettlebell, or resistance band to add intensity (check out the best adjustable dumbbells and the best resistance bands here). Either way, expect to give your glutes a good pump with just 10 minutes and six moves.

(Image credit: Sam Hopes/ Future owns)

The 10-minute glute workout forms part of a wider 24-day FIT challenge, but it’s highly effective as a standalone glute exercise and can be done regularly. If you need leg-day inspiration, why not try a 7-move kettlebell leg workout and add this as a finisher?

We recommend watching the video below for tips on perfecting your form and learning to do each exercise with proper core engagement before you begin.

Watch the 10-minute “booting-sculpting” glute workout

The home workout follows an EMOM (every minute on the minute) format, which means you’ll work for 45 seconds, then rest for 15 before moving to the next exercise on the minute. Some exercises work separately on each side of your body — a technique called unilateral training. According to research (opens in new tab), unilateral training has been shown to strengthen underused muscles, improve balance and stability, and even indirectly stimulate muscles on the other side of the body — called cross-education.

You have three gluteal muscles — the gluteus medius, gluteus minimus, and gluteus maximus (the largest and strongest muscle). A quick and effective glutes workout will give all these muscles the attention they deserve, so expect to move in different planes of motion — lifting your legs forwards and sideways — to hit all your backside muscles with maximum intensity. For example, your gluteus medius is responsible for abducting your hip when you lift your leg sideways, and this workout uses specific hip abduction exercises to target the muscle.

I was as pumped as my glutes when I saw the “Frog” exercise crop up. It’s my favorite exercise and effectively targets the muscles in your posterior chain (the back of your body), like your lower back, glutes, and hamstrings. Speaking of Frog, the stretch variation is brilliant for hip flexor pain, and I recently tried this one move every day to reduce hip flexor pain using the Frog pose.

You don’t need to lift heavy weights or prioritize hip thrusts and squats in your glute workouts, although they’re brilliant for building muscle and strength. In fact, I did hip thrusts every day for a week, and I won’t be repeating the fitness challenge any time soon. So however you choose to exercise, variation is paramount.

For beginners, the workout features variations of glute bridges, and we discuss how to do glute bridges with proper form here. Other beginner muscle-building exercises include how to build your glutes without weights and are also worth a try.

Next: To build muscle all over, you should hit all major muscle groups like your upper body and lower body several times a week. If you want to mix it up, try the best dumbbell chest workouts, and we enjoy a bodyweight Pilates ab workout for abs and glutes.