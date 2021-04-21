Forget iPad Pro Magic Keyboard — Logitech just launched a cheaper alternative

Apple unveiled its new M1-powered iPad Pro 2021 at its Spring Loaded event yesterday, but the new 12.9-inch model costs $100 more. It was revealed alongside a new Magic Keyboard in white, but Logitech has already swooped in with a cheaper alternative.

Apple's Magic Keyboard features a built-in trackpad and backlit keys, and was previously only available in black. It costs $299 / £279 / AU$449 for the 11-inch iPad Pro, and $349 / £329 / AU$549 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Logitech's offering is only available in Oxford Grey, but the price starts from as low as $199. The new keyboard hasn't popped up on the UK or Australian version of the site just yet, so prices for these regions are yet to be confirmed.

(Image credit: Logitech)

The Logitech Combo Touch offers a backlit keyboard with a trackpad for both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. If you're not too fussed about the color, you can save yourself $100 over Apple's own version. The Combo Touch for the 11-inch iPad Pro is $199.99, and it's $229.99 for the 12.9-inch tablet.

Logitech says this is the "largest trackpad" it's ever designed for a keyboard case, and it's also the thinnest. It packs a ton of other advantages over Apple's own product, like the four-mode kickstand. Type mode lets you dock the keyboard in a position suitable for day-to-day work, while it can be fully extended for sketching or taking handwritten notes. View mode is ideal for watching content or making video calls, and the keyboard can be tucked away in Read mode.

The Combo Touch is available to pre-order for 11-inch iPad Pro model, but the 12.9-inch doesn't have a release date just yet.

If the color and woven outer fabric are standout features for you, this Logitech iPad Pro keyboard seems like a no-brainer. For Apple fans who have been waiting on a slick white keyboard, the decision might be a little harder. But that $100 to $120 savings might just tip the scale.