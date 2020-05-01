Forget AirPods Pro: Galaxy Buds X have noise cancellation for $100 less

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds X look to be the next major rivals to Apple’s AirPods Pro, as well as the recently launched Google Pixel Buds 2.

A variety of leaks and trademark applications have already shown that Samsung is working on a new pair of earbuds with active noise cancellation on the table. But a new trademark granted by the US Patent Office has confirmed the Galaxy Buds X are on their way. And they may be surprisingly affordable, as South Korean publication Maeil recently noted that the BudsX will cost 170,000 won, or roughly $140.

Apple’s excellent AirPods Pro offer active noise cancellation as well as other smart features, but they cost $249. So the Galaxy Buds X could offer one of the most sought-after features in wireless headphones for more than $100 less. And as the Pixel Buds 2 cost $179 and have no noise cancellation, the Galaxy Buds X could have them beat as well.

The current Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus cost $150, so the Galaxy Buds X could end up replacing their predecessors. Nevertheless, making a pair of earbuds with active noise cancellation for below $150 would be an impressively ambitious move for Samsung.

In our Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus review, we noted that Samsung's buds have finicky touch controls. So we're hoping that this is something Samsung addresses with the Galaxy Buds X. As the Buds X are set to sport a "bean-like" design, there’s potentially more surface area for Samsung to put in improved touch-sensitive controls.

The Galaxy Buds X are also set to measure in at 28mm long and 13mm wide, according to 9to5Google, and their charging case will measure in at 26mm thick. That's smaller than the Galaxy Buds Plus case, meaning the whole earbuds package could be even sleeker than Samsung's current-generation earbuds.

There’s no word on a potential release date for the Galaxy Buds X. But we’d not be surprised to see them announced alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, which is predicted to make its debut around August.