Google Pixel Watch leak just showed it on wrist for first time

In case the last batch of Pixel Watch leaks weren’t enough to satisfy you, a few more have popped up online. Not only do we have more information on what the watch may be like, someone managed to snap shots of what appears to be someone wearing the Google Pixel Watch.

The new information comes from leaker Yogesh Brar , who claims to have got some Pixel Watch information from “a relatively new source." Apparently the Pixel Watch is being made in partnership with Samsung, and will share some similarities with the Galaxy Watch 4.

Got some info on Pixel Watch from a relatively new source1) Google Samsung partnership here as well.2) Same sensors as Galaxy Watch (ECG & more)3) new WearOS 3.1 build4) 2 sizes, atleast 4 color watch bands.5) Limited release, priced between $300-400April 27, 2022 See more

Google Pixel Watch price and 'limited' availability

According to Brar, the Pixel Watch will have the same sensors as “Galaxy Watch," likely meaning the most recent Galaxy Watch 4, which includes the electrocardiogram (ECG) sensor. Presumably that means the Pixel Watch will have Samsung’s 3-in-1 BioActive Sensor, which includes heart rate monitoring (PPG), an ECG sensor and bioelectric impedance analysis (BIA) to analyze body fat percentage.

Brar claims that the Pixel Watch will have the latest Wear OS 3.1 build, which seems like a given, will come in two sizes and have at least four different colored watch bands.

Interestingly, Brar also says that the watch may only be available as a limited release, with a price tag between $300 and $400. That’s less than a previous rumor, which claimed a $400 price tag was on the cards. But if true it would make the Pixel Watch slightly more expensive than the Galaxy Watch 4, which starts at $250. It’s not clear how limited the release will be.

More Google Pixel Watch images leak

The images of the Pixel Watch being worn come from tagtech414 on Reddit . You may remember them as the person who provided the first images of the alleged Pixel Watch, after it was supposedly left in a restaurant, and then proceeded to answer questions in an AMA.

Previously, tagtech only provided images of the watch face itself, because they didn’t have the straps in their possession. Now, they do have the straps we get to see the alleged Pixel Watch in full, and some thoughts on how it’s all put together.

(Image credit: imgur)

Apparently the strap is “kind of a pain to attach the first time,” but offers a solid connection when it’s in place. The strap itself is “a soft silicone with good flex and doesn’t seem to show fingerprints/oil too badly.” It doesn’t look that different from the bands available with the Fitbit Charge 5, though the clasp is metal instead of plastic.

Tagtech also noted that the watch’s crown doesn’t poke into the back of the hand when bending the wrist back or typing, which is pretty good to hear. The Redditor also claims that it almost feels as though the watch isn’t there, and feels thinner than its half-inch thickness would have you think.

Tagtech hasn’t been able to power up the watch yet, meaning we can’t learn anything about the Watch’s UI or the version of Wear OS it’s set to come with.

We still don’t know when the Pixel Watch is due to launch, but the rumor is that it will be unveiled at Google I/O which begins on May 11. In the meantime, we will bring you all the latest and best Pixel Watch leaks and rumors that pop up. Just remember to take them all with a dose of scepticism until Google announces the smartwatch for real.