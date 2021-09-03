England vs Andorra live stream — how to watch World Cup qualifier online

We're coming up on the England vs Andorra live stream, and this marks the England side's first return to Wembley since the heartbreak of the Euros final against Italy.

England vs Andorra live stream, date, time, channels The England vs Andorra live stream is taking place Sunday (September 5).

► Time: 5 p.m. BST / 12 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch on ITV Hub

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN or TUDN via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

This young, developing squad has the 2022 World Cup in Qatar firmly in its sights, and that path continues with its fifth World Cup qualifying game against one of international soccer's perennial whipping boys, Andorra.

England go into the game on the back of an impressive victory against Hungary in Budapest on Thursday, in which they overcame tricky opponents and racist abuse from the home fans to win 0-4 thanks to goals from Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane, Harry Maguire and Declan Rice.

Jadon Sancho picked up an injury in training earlier in the week and remains a doubt, while Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford is an addition to the squad from the Euros, as is fullback Trent-Alexander Arnold, who missed the tournament through injury.

Gareth Southgate may use this match to give some of these more fringe players some game time, resting others for the more difficult task of Poland on Wednesday. You can find out by watching the England vs Andorra live stream — and we'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch the England vs Andorra live stream from anywhere

The England vs Andorra live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ESPN or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the England vs Andorra live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the England vs Andorra live stream on ESPN2 and TUDN. If you have that as part of your cable package, you can also stream the game through the ESPN website. Either way, the game starts at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT.

If you've already cut the cord, you can instead look to Sling TV: the Sling Orange package costs $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN. Plus, Sling is also offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10 right now.

Or you could try Fubo.TV. It's a little more expensive, at $65 per month, but you get 117+ channels here, including ESPN and TUDN.

If you're usually based in the U.K. and have a valid TV licence, but you're in the U.S. at the moment, you can watch the England vs Andorra live stream for free by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN to access the ITV Hub.

How to watch the England vs Andorra live stream in the UK

In the U.K., the England vs Andorra live stream will be on ITV — which means it's totally free to watch. It also means you can watch online via the ITV Hub. The game kicks off at 5 p.m. BST.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the England vs Andorra live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the England vs Andorra live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the England vs Andorra live stream on Optus Sport, which can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV. Optus costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month, and there's also an Annual Pass for $139 AUD/year; a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

What's more, Optus has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season, so you can sign up for England vs Andorra and stay for the EPL.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the England vs Andorra live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the England vs Andorra live stream via BeIn Sports.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the England vs Andorra live stream in Canada

The England vs Andorra live stream will be on TLN in Canada — however, if you're in Canada temporarily and without access, you could always use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to watch the action in another country, provided you are a subscriber to the service in question.