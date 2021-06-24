There's an Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti bundle you can actually buy — if you enter this raffle

We all knew the Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti restocks would be impossible to come by after the card launched last month. And even with price fluctuations due to China's crackdown on crypto mining, cards are still being hoarded by scalpers who are selling GPUs for an appreciable markup. Luckily, Nvidia and Bethesda are doing something about it, sort of.



Both Nvidia and Bethesda have partnered up to sell a Doom Eternal-themed 3080 Ti bundle. Along with the card, it includes an exclusive titanium Slayer collectible mini-figure, an exclusive titanium Doom Eternal-GeForce RTX T-shirt, an exclusive Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods oversized 15.75 inch x 35.44 inch mouse pad and a $100 Bethesda Store credit. This can all be had for $1,450.

Unfortunately, the bundle will be limited to 300 raffle winners. Sign-ups have already begun, and winners will be notified on July 6.

To enter the raffle, contestants have until July 7 at 11:59PM (MST) to submit. All contestants have to do is enter their first name, last name and email address. Given that such little information is required, it's possible that people might be able to abuse the system and enter multiple times.

Winners will be randomly drawn on July 8. Upon notification, winners will have 48 hours to complete their order via a unique link that will be sent to them. If the winner doesn't complete their order within 48 hours, their spot will be forfeited and will go to another person. Given that email systems tend to mark contests as spam, be sure to check your spam folder between July 8-10 to see if you've won.

Doom Eternal is already a well optimized game for PC. Even on cards like the RTX 2060, the game runs very well. Heck, the game is even out on Nintendo Switch. Nvidia did put out a video a few weeks ago showing off how Doom Eternal looks when running at 4K on an RTX 3080 Ti. Suffice it to say, the realistic natural lighting effects and cartoonish violence work well together.