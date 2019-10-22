Verizon Giving Away Free Year of Disney Plus: How to Get It

Whenever I see a deal from a phone service provider, I instinctually start hunting for the catch. There's always some asterisk about availability or what you need to pay to get said service. This Disney Plus deal from Verizon, is pretty clean.

According to a press release published today (Oct. 22) by Verizon, all new and existing 4G and 5G Unlimited wireless customers are eligible to receive 12 months of Disney Plus, for free. The deal also applies to "New Verizon Fios Home Internet and 5G Home Internet customers."

Scanning the press release, it sounds like you need to be on one of Verizon's four Unlimited plans (Start, Play More, Do More and Get More) — and not on its Shared or Single Device data plans.

Verizon customers looking to redeem this offer should check out this site: https://www.verizon.com/disneyplus to learn more.

While the service launches Nov. 12, we've already seen big (short-lived) discounts on 3-year deals with the service. The Disney Plus pre-order page mentions a 7-day free trial that will kick in before the $6.99 per month service starts billing you.

Personally, I expect Disney Plus Black Friday deals to arrive after the service launches, to give subscribers enjoying The Mandalorian another chance to save big — and I would expect it to be tied to another three-year contract.

By contrast, Apple is giving away a free year of Apple TV Plus to anyone who buys new Apple hardware, such as the iPhone 11 or Apple Watch Series 5.