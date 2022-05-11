Charlize Theron just shared first stills of MCU character — and it's a bold look

Yes, Charlize Theron is in the MCU — and she's not afraid to spoil the news for anyone. In photos she posted to her Instagram yesterday (May 10), the actress gave a close-up of her slick new look that is practically fit for Lady Gaga.

But of course, beware spoilers below! Beyond this point lie plot details for Doctor Strange 2. That said, having seen the movie myself, I'm not sure being spoiled about this detail is that big a deal.

So, are you ready? Well, here's Theron's Instagram post wherein she's got a still from that movie, and a selfie of her own!

A post shared by Charlize Theron (@charlizeafrica) A photo posted by on

That's a bold and amazing bit of eyeshadow, isn't it? January Jones agreed, dropping six fireball emojis in the comments.

And, yes, click/swipe right to see the full shot of Theron and Benedict Cumberbatch, in a very clean still from Doctor Strange 2.

Who is Charlize Theron in the MCU?

As explained in our Doctor Strange 2 post-credits scenes story, Theron arrives as a purple armor-clad being who can cut through space and time. She demands Stephen Strange's help in dealing with the multiverse dilemmas he's caused, and he's all too happy to oblige.

And her name, as Charlize Theron confirmed, in the above post, is Clea. In the comics, Clea has been known as Clea Strange, a sorcerer who later becomes a lover and wife of Stephen Strange. She even takes the title of Sorcerer Supreme at one point.

Of course, Clea's more complicated than all of the above. She's also the niece of the demonic being known as Dormammu, who was last seen in Doctor Strange's first film. Strange defeated Dormammu, making him agree to banish himself from Earth forever.

We expect to see Clea and Stephen again, as the end-credits included the message "DOCTOR STRANGE WILL RETURN" in big white text . Will Clea and Dormammu's relationship stay the same in the MCU? Only time and the next upcoming Marvel movies will tell.