Call of Duty Warzone update finally addresses the game's biggest problem

The Call of Duty series is notorious for its huge file sizes, but the latest update will shrink them down by up to 33GB for both Modern Warfare and Warzone.

The optimisations are part of the Season Two Reloaded update, which will be "larger than usual" as updates go, but which Activision explains will "reduce the overall footprint." What's more, future patches for Modern Warfare and Warzone will be smaller than this week's update.

The latest Call of Duty blog post explains that players who "own the full version of Modern Warfare/Warzone, or who own the free-to-play Warzone game, will find their overall file size footprint reduced on their respective platform."

The update has improved the content management system "through data optimization and streamlining content packs needed for individual game modes." So not only can you remove individual modes you're not playing, you'll have more space on your PC or console to boot.

After installing the update, the Warzone file size will be reduced by 10.9GB to 14.2GB, while the Modern Warfare/ Warzone file size will drop by 30.6GB to 33.6GB, depending on your platform of choice.

The Season Two Reloaded update itself weighs in at between 7.4GB and 14.18 GB for players who own the full version of Black Ops Cold War. Warzone players are looking at 52–57.8GB.

That's not to be sniffed at, especially for PS5 players with their 667GB of useable storage. Xbox Series X players don't have to worry so much, as they can get an extra 1TB of storage thanks to the dedicated Seagate SSD.

One thing to note in the midst of the celebrations about a smaller file size is that players "who want to continue playing Campaign, Multiplayer, and/or Special Ops will need to reinstall the optimized Content Packs, which will be released alongside and shortly after the Season Two Reloaded update."

The Season Two Reloaded update is also choc full of content, with new multiplayer maps, modes, and features, Zombies content, new operators, and weapons. You can find out more over on the Call of Duty blog.